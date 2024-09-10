More Culture:

September 10, 2024

A new Raising Cane's restaurant is now open in Northeast Philly

The popular chicken finger joint has a location in Rhawnhurst near Roosevelt Mall and is marking the Tuesday opening with giveaways.

By Chris Compendio
Philly's newest Raising Cane's location is in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood on 2329 Cottman Ave., near Roosevelt Mall. It joins three other locations in the city.

Northeast Philly can get a taste of the popular chicken fingers and sauce from Raising Cane's at the chain's new location in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

The chicken finger restaurant opens on Tuesday at 2329 Cottman Ave. near Roosevelt Mall. It's the fourth location in Philadelphia and the 12th in Pennsylvania from the Baton Rogue-based chain.

Expect the restaurant's usual menu of chicken fingers, Cane's Toast, fries and coleslaw, along with the chain's famous dipping sauce. The menu attracted crowds in 2022 at Philly's first Raising Cane's location in University City, followed by openings in North Philly near Temple University and Southwest Philly.

To commemorate the new spot in Rhawnhurst, Raising Cane's is hosting activities for the community on opening day. A "Lucky 20" selection of customers can win "Free Cane's for a Year" in an in-person drawing from 8 to 9 a.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia will take place at 9 a.m., along with a check presentation to the Frankford Chargers Sports and Mentoring Association. A DJ will be present to entertain the crowd.

Additionally, the first 100 customers to buy a Box Combo (which includes four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Cane's Sauce, Texas Toast, coleslaw and a drink) will receive a commemorative hat and a free Box Combo card.

"Opening our first Restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia is a dream come true," said Warren Sewell, the chain's regional leader of restaurants. "We’re eager to serve the hardworking members of the Community our craveable Chicken Finger meals and provide these Philadelphians a convenient, delicious dining option."

Those who need their chicken fix can do so late at night, with the joint's operating hours being 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

