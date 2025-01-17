Rams' rookie Jared Verse tells LA paper ‘I hate Eagles fans’

Name a city that enjoys bulletin board material more than Philadelphia.

The Phillies have feasted on it in recent seasons and the Eagles won a Super Bowl seven years ago on the premise that "no one likes us, we don't care."

Rams rookie sensation Jared Verse might be making a fatal mistake, as the pass rusher and Rookie of the Year candidate did not hold back in a recent article posted by the Los Angeles Times.

Verse went to high school in central Pennsylvania, in Bloomsburg, and claims he knows how awful the fans are in Philly, first hand. Here's what he said in the article:

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse told The Times on Thursday. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans.” Verse repeated the phrase multiple times. And the front-runner for defensive rookie of the year did so with the same passion evident in his pass rushing. Verse noted that when the Rams played the Eagles in November at SoFi Stadium, Eagles fans gave him an earful of obscenities that he could make out despite wearing headphones. “I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em,” he said. “It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.” Apparently the Eagles’ colors also are triggering. “When I see that green and white I hate it,” he said. “I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.” [LA Times]

Verse and the rest of the Rams defense didn't do much to quiet Eagles fans when they allowed Saquon Barkley to run for 255 yards and Philadelphia to win that Week 12 game, 37-20.

We'll have to see if Verse is able to get around the brick wall that is the Eagles offensive line, and if he is able to do anything to get past Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, protecting Jalen Hurts on the outside.

The 24-year-old was a first round pick and has 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season for the Rams re-vamped defensive line.

