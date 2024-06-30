More Sports:

June 30, 2024

Random Eagles notes: The defense will be fast

The Eagles' rebuilt defense will be predicated on speed in 2024.

By Jimmy Kempski
Cooper DeJean (33)

This past week we took a negative look at each of the teams in the NFC East, in detail. Not much happened in Eagles news (thanks, Howie), but let's catch up on the little bit of news that did happen, as well as some other random thoughts. And in case you missed any of the "Dumpster Fire" series, you can catch up below.

🔥 DUMPSTER FIRE SERIES 🔥

Cowboys | Giants | Commanders | Eagles

Bonus: Oh, The Leads That You'll Blow: A Children's Book Sequel About the San Francisco Forty-Whiners

The defense is going to be fast

To be determined if the Eagles' defense will be good in 2024. What is certain is that they are going to be fast. A quick look at the Eagles' projected starters (plus some additional cornerbacks) and their 40 times at the NFL Combine (via Mockdraftable):

Player 40 time Percentile at their position 
 EDGE Josh Sweat4.53 96th percentile 
 iDL Jalen CarterDNP  
iDL Jordan Davis 4.78 97th percentile 
 iDL Milton Williams4.67 99th percentile 
EDGE Bryce Huff DNP  
 LB Devin White4.42 98th percentile 
 LB Zack Baun4.65 67th percentile 
 CB Darius Slay4.36 92nd percentile 
S Reed Blankenship DNP  
 S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson4.48 79th percentile 
 CB Quinyon Mitchell4.33 95th percentile 
CB Avonte Maddox 4.39 83rd percentile 
 CB Kelee Ringo4.36 92nd percentile 
DB Cooper DeJean DNP  
CB Isaiah Rodgers DNP  


Pro day 40 times: 

• iDL Jalen Carter: 5.15
• EDGE Bryce Huff: No pro day (cancelled because of COVID)
• S Reed Blankenship: 4.55
• CB Isaiah Rodgers: 4.28 (!)
• DB Cooper DeJean: 4.42

The Eagles will wear Kelly Green jerseys against the Jaguars Week 9 and the Cowboys Week 17

Evan Macy had us covered on that on Friday. That's a primetime game against the Jags. The Eagles-Cowboys matchup is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

In 2022, when teams were (finally) allowed to wear an alternate helmet (with a base color that differed from their primary helmet), the Eagles would have gone with Kelly green helmets, however there were complications in color matching it to the team's satisfaction. So, instead of rolling out some bobo Kelly green version that didn't look quite right, they instead opted to wear black helmets as their alternate color that season. 

In 2023, of course, the Eagles unveiled their Kelly greens for the first time in over a decade against the Dolphins and Bills, both wins.

At the 2024 owners meetings in March, Lurie informally expressed to the reporters in attendance after his presser was over that he hoped the NFL would allow for a third helmet so that the team could also wear the black ones on occasion. A couple weeks later, the NFL announced that they are indeed allowing a third helmet. So, you know, if the Eagles haven't since thought of something cooler/better than the black helmet, then they will probably wear the black helmet a time or two this season as well.

There will be no NFL Supplemental Draft this year

The NFL sent out a memo this past week that there will be no Supplemental Draft in 2024.

This is a blow to me personally, as I usually get an article out of the Supplemental Draft entries every year, and whether the Eagles will have interest or not. (They usually don't.)

