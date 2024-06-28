More Sports:

June 28, 2024

Eagles to wear Kelly green jerseys twice this season

The Eagles will wear their old colors in two national games.

Evan Macy
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen Hurts held strong for the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts held strong for the Eagles.

The Eagles have announced when they'll unleash their Kelly green jerseys for the second straight year.

First in Week 9, with the Jaguars and Doug Pederson in town, they'll go old school. They'll do it again to end the calendar year, against the Cowboys in Week 17.

After years of waiting for the NFL to change it's nit-picky rules, the Birds were able to wear their true throwbacks in 2023. They chose two dates for them for the upcoming season.

Last season they wore them against the Bills and won an epic battle in overtime and also unleashed a Monday Night beatdown on the Dolphins. The Jags game will be a Sunday nighter, and the Dallas game will be a national 4:25 start.

