More Sports:

June 18, 2024

Random Eagles notes: Haason Reddick trade aftermath, and staffer changes

It's in Eagles fans' best interest that Haason Reddick shows up and has a productive year with the Jets because of the conditions of this offseason trade.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
061724HaasonReddick Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick

There were some Philadelphia Eagles news items over the last week or so that probably aren't worthy of their own articles, but we'll round them up here.

Former Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick skipped Jets mandatory minicamp

As a reminder, the Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets for their third-round pick in 2026. That third-round pick will become a second-round pick if Reddick plays at least 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and he has 10 or more sacks in 2024.

Jets beat writer Rich Cimini of ESPN published a podcast episode detailing what he knows about the Reddick situation, which was summarized by this guy on Twitter: 

(I listened to the podcast episode to verify accuracy of the above bullet points.)

The Jets knew that there was a good chance that Reddick would be just a one-year rental, because immediately after they made the trade for him they had Adam Schefter carry water for them.

(Side note: The Jets will only receive a compensatory pick for Reddick if he leaves in free agency next offseason and he isn't canceled out by an incoming signing who also qualifies toward the comp pick formula.)

Anyway, Reddick's situation with the Jets is a little contentious at the moment, but don't go gloating to a Jets fan in your life. It's best for the Eagles if Reddick plays for the Jets this season and plays well because of the trade conditions we laid out above. Reddick/Jets discontent is bad for the Eagles.

Ultimately, this just feels like some short-term drama, and my guess is that Reddick will show up for training camp when fines for missing practices become far more stringent. 

VP of player performance Ted Rath is out, and Big Dom is now part of the coaching staff

Over the last two seasons, you may have seen a guy in a tight shirt wildly celebrating positive Eagles plays from the sidelines, patting players on the helmet and helping them to feet. That was Ted Rath, the Eagles' former VP of player performance. Rath is out, and my understanding that a reason why is because Jordan Davis — and to a somewhat lesser degree, Jalen Carter — did not finish their 2023 seasons strongly, which has been attributed to their conditioning, or lack thereof.

This offseason, Davis, Carter, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt have all stressed that the focus for Davis and Carter is to be in peak physical condition for the 2024 season.

In other news, Dom DiSandro ("Big Dom"), is now in charge of "gameday coaching operations" in addition to his two other titles, "senior advisor to the general manager," and "chief security officer." That move was no doubt made to allow Big Dom to do Big Dom things as needed on the sidelines during games.

The Eagles have robust 2025 draft capital

During the 2024 draft, Howie Roseman made three trades that netted the Eagles extra picks in the 2025 draft:

  1. They traded the 120th overall pick to the Dolphins for a third-round pick in 2025. That pick will land somewhere in between 65th and 96th overall.
  2. They traded the 123rd overall pick to the Texans for the 127th overall pick and a fifth-round pick in 2025.
  3. They traded the 132nd and 210th overall picks to the Lions for the 164th and 201st overall picks in 2024, plus a fourth-round pick in 2025.

Many assumed that Roseman made those trades anticipating that the team could lose a draft pick for allegedly tampering with Saquon Barkley during free agency. However, the Eagles were cleared of wrongdoing and did not lose any picks.

Their 2025 draft capital currently looks like this: 

Round How acquired 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
From Dolphins 
From Lions 
Eagles' own pick 
From Texans 
PHI, ATL, NO, or DEN 
PHI, ATL, NO, or DEN 


They have an extra 3 and an extra 5 to waste on a bum at the trade deadline.

Eagles single-game tickets go on sale today (Tuesday)

10 a.m., in case you missed it.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles notes

Videos

Featured

Limited - Day Trippin in Jersey

10 great day trip destinations in New Jersey
Limited - Music Boston

Discover the heartbeat of Boston — a city alive with music

Just In

Must Read

Courts

S.S. United States ordered to leave South Philly dock by September
SS United States

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Women's Health

Prenatal supplements fall woefully short in providing crucial nutrition during pregnancy, but most women are unaware
Prenatal Supplements Pregnancy

Food & Drink

Van Leeuwen to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter on espresso ice cream
sabrina carpenter van leeuwen

Eagles

Eagles announce public practice, training camp report dates
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Jalen-Hurts-fans-1052.jpg

Arts & Culture

Sweet Juice Fest to return in July with lineup of local queer performers
Sweet Juice Fest

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved