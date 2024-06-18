Random Eagles notes: Haason Reddick trade aftermath, and staffer changes

Anyway, Reddick's situation with the Jets is a little contentious at the moment, but don't go gloating to a Jets fan in your life. It's best for the Eagles if Reddick plays for the Jets this season and plays well because of the trade conditions we laid out above. Reddick/Jets discontent is bad for the Eagles.

Ultimately, this just feels like some short-term drama, and my guess is that Reddick will show up for training camp when fines for missing practices become far more stringent.

VP of player performance Ted Rath is out, and Big Dom is now part of the coaching staff

Over the last two seasons, you may have seen a guy in a tight shirt wildly celebrating positive Eagles plays from the sidelines, patting players on the helmet and helping them to feet. That was Ted Rath, the Eagles' former VP of player performance. Rath is out, and my understanding that a reason why is because Jordan Davis — and to a somewhat lesser degree, Jalen Carter — did not finish their 2023 seasons strongly, which has been attributed to their conditioning, or lack thereof.

This offseason, Davis, Carter, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt have all stressed that the focus for Davis and Carter is to be in peak physical condition for the 2024 season.

In other news, Dom DiSandro ("Big Dom"), is now in charge of "gameday coaching operations" in addition to his two other titles, "senior advisor to the general manager," and "chief security officer." That move was no doubt made to allow Big Dom to do Big Dom things as needed on the sidelines during games.

The Eagles have robust 2025 draft capital

During the 2024 draft, Howie Roseman made three trades that netted the Eagles extra picks in the 2025 draft:

They traded the 120th overall pick to the Dolphins for a third-round pick in 2025. That pick will land somewhere in between 65th and 96th overall. They traded the 123rd overall pick to the Texans for the 127th overall pick and a fifth-round pick in 2025. They traded the 132nd and 210th overall picks to the Lions for the 164th and 201st overall picks in 2024, plus a fourth-round pick in 2025.

Many assumed that Roseman made those trades anticipating that the team could lose a draft pick for allegedly tampering with Saquon Barkley during free agency. However, the Eagles were cleared of wrongdoing and did not lose any picks.

Their 2025 draft capital currently looks like this:

Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 2 Eagles' own pick 3 Eagles' own pick 3 From Dolphins 4 From Lions 5 Eagles' own pick 5 From Texans 7 PHI, ATL, NO, or DEN 7 PHI, ATL, NO, or DEN



They have an extra 3 and an extra 5 to waste on a bum at the trade deadline.



Eagles single-game tickets go on sale today (Tuesday)

10 a.m., in case you missed it.

