Random Eagles notes: Haason Reddick trade aftermath, and staffer changes

June 18, 2024
There were some Philadelphia Eagles news items over the last week or so that probably aren't worthy of their own articles, but we'll round them up here.
As a reminder, the Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets for their third-round pick in 2026. That third-round pick will become a second-round pick if Reddick plays at least 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and he has 10 or more sacks in 2024.
Jets beat writer Rich Cimini of ESPN published a podcast episode detailing what he knows about the Reddick situation, which was summarized by this guy on Twitter:
Some important notes from Rich Cimini of ESPN on the #Jets - Haason Reddick situation:— Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 16, 2024
🏈 Haason Reddick "gave his word" to NYJ BEFORE THE TRADE from the #Eagles, "that he'd be at the offseason stuff."
🏈"[Reddick] was also okay with the Jets' stance on the contract &… pic.twitter.com/cIB24Yj10U
(I listened to the podcast episode to verify accuracy of the above bullet points.)
The Jets knew that there was a good chance that Reddick would be just a one-year rental, because immediately after they made the trade for him they had Adam Schefter carry water for them.
Haason Reddick does not have a new deal with the Jets and is now entering the last year of his contract. If the Jets don’t extend him and he leaves in free agency, the Jets would get a compensatory pick. So they’re giving up a pick and if they lose him, would get one back. https://t.co/annxZ6y7ii— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2024
Anyway, Reddick's situation with the Jets is a little contentious at the moment, but don't go gloating to a Jets fan in your life. It's best for the Eagles if Reddick plays for the Jets this season and plays well because of the trade conditions we laid out above. Reddick/Jets discontent is bad for the Eagles.
Ultimately, this just feels like some short-term drama, and my guess is that Reddick will show up for training camp when fines for missing practices become far more stringent.
Over the last two seasons, you may have seen a guy in a tight shirt wildly celebrating positive Eagles plays from the sidelines, patting players on the helmet and helping them to feet. That was Ted Rath, the Eagles' former VP of player performance. Rath is out, and my understanding that a reason why is because Jordan Davis — and to a somewhat lesser degree, Jalen Carter — did not finish their 2023 seasons strongly, which has been attributed to their conditioning, or lack thereof.
This offseason, Davis, Carter, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt have all stressed that the focus for Davis and Carter is to be in peak physical condition for the 2024 season.
In other news, Dom DiSandro ("Big Dom"), is now in charge of "gameday coaching operations" in addition to his two other titles, "senior advisor to the general manager," and "chief security officer." That move was no doubt made to allow Big Dom to do Big Dom things as needed on the sidelines during games.
During the 2024 draft, Howie Roseman made three trades that netted the Eagles extra picks in the 2025 draft:
Many assumed that Roseman made those trades anticipating that the team could lose a draft pick for allegedly tampering with Saquon Barkley during free agency. However, the Eagles were cleared of wrongdoing and did not lose any picks.
Their 2025 draft capital currently looks like this:
|Round
|How acquired
|1
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|Eagles' own pick
|3
|Eagles' own pick
|3
|From Dolphins
|4
|From Lions
|5
|Eagles' own pick
|5
|From Texans
|7
|PHI, ATL, NO, or DEN
|7
|PHI, ATL, NO, or DEN
They have an extra 3 and an extra 5 to waste on a bum at the trade deadline.
10 a.m., in case you missed it.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader