More Health:

December 31, 2019

Philly mom warns parents against dangers of rare-earth magnets

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Parenting Consumer Safety
Rare-earth magnets Source/Zen Magnets

Rare-earth magnets are up to 10 times more powerful than standard magnets. When swallowed, the popular beads can wreak havoc on the intestines, requiring emergency surgery. Though they were banned in 2012, the products were allowed back on the market in 2016.

Three years after her son needed emergency surgery, a Philadelphia mother is reminding other parents that rare-earth magnets pose a serious risk to children.

Sara Bode Cohen took to Facebook on Sunday to recount the story of her son, Aaron, who was 7 when he swallowed two small beads with high-strength magnetism.

Made from alloys of rare-earth elements, these products are the strongest type of permanent magnets on the market, up to 10 times more powerful than standard industry magnets. They are often used to create models and make those distracting office-desk knick knacks. Cohen bought them for her son as a Christmas present in 2016.

When Aaron swallowed just two beads, they perforated his intestines. The surgeon told Cohen that if she had waited just a few hours more, her son would have lost his bowel and required multiple surgeries. They were able to remove one, but the second one was left to pass two months later while he was monitored closely with X-rays.

"Aaron was lucky, but there are many kids who are not so lucky," Cohen wrote. "These rare earth magnets are being sold everywhere now, and their unusual strength is what makes them so dangerous. The magnets literally rip through intestines and can cause irreversible damage and death if accidentally swallowed."

In 2011, amid mounting reports of ingestion injuries, rare-earth magnets prompted a warning from the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The next year, regulators banned the strongest types of magnets, effectively toppling the market for them. Incidents plummeted over the next few years, but two companies that challenged the ruling, according to the Washington Post.

One of the companies eventually reached an agreement with the CPSC and later voluntarily dissolved. The other company, Zen Magnets, successfully got a federal judge to lift the ban, allowing the products back onto the market in 2016.

Zen Magnets head Shihan Qu has acknowledged that rare-earth magnets are "an inherently dangerous product" that should be kept away from children. In his challenge to the CPSC, he argued that it's not sensible to ban or change all small products in order to prevent children from choking on them.

In the years since the ban was lifted, ingestion cases have climbed higher than at any previous point, according to poison control data, which does not capture all incidents. There were 1,580 accidental ingestions in 2019, up from just about 400 in 2012.

While rare-earth magnets remain available for purchase, Cohen wants parents to recognize that the most important step they can take to protect their kids is not to buy them as gifts or keep them around where children can reach them.

"I’ll never get over the guilt having bought these for Aaron not knowing the dangers, but I can warn others and ask that this message be spread far and wide," Cohen wrote.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parenting Consumer Safety Philadelphia Children's Health Toys Kids

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
122919CarsonWentzGregWard

Government

Philadelphia appoints Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw to lead department
Danielle Outlaw Police

Addiction

Automotive plant closures linked to spike in opioid deaths, Penn Study finds
Auto Plant Opioids

Eagles

Did Miles Sanders' injury ruin his bid for Rookie of the Year?
840922_Eagles_Lions_Miles_Sanders_Kate_Frese.jpg

Music

Barack Obama names Bruce Springsteen song as one of his 2019 favorites
Bruce Springsteen

Parties

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events
David Bowie

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved