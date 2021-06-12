More Culture:

June 12, 2021

Reading Terminal Market to get first ever Filipino-Fusion eatery

The concept opens later this month and will take over the Wursthaus Schmitz site

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Reading Terminal Market

Reading Terminal Market's newest tenant will serve up authentic Filipino food, and is thought to be the first eatery in the market to do so.

A new eatery is coming to Reading Terminal Market this month that is thought to be the first Fliipino venue to set up shop in the historic market.

Tambayan will offer all-day Filipino-fusion foods, including breakfast and desserts, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

It is set to take over Wursthaus Schmitz's location in the market sometime in late June. 

Owner Kathy Mirano immigrated from Taal, Batangas in the Philippines 24 years ago and spent more than 20 years working as a server and manager at Olympia Gyro in Reading Terminal Market. 

“Kathy’s deep roots in Filipino culture and decades of experience at Reading Terminal Market are setting her up for success right from the start. She’s grown a dedicated customer base through her catering business and we are excited to introduce her concept to Market visitors,” Annie Allman, CEO and General Manager of Reading Terminal Market, said to Wooder Ice. “Tambayan is believed to be the first business at Reading Terminal focused on Filipino food and we are thrilled to bring this culinary option to Center City.”

Mirano will co-own the eatery with her partner John Karmanski, who worked with Aramark for nearly 20 years.

The concept will serve foods and flavors from the Philippines, like ube, a purple yam native to the country. It will also have longanisa, a Filipino sausage, with fried rice and eggs, lumpia, ube fries, Filipino-style spaghetti and monthly specials.

“In Tagalog, Tambayan means ‘a place to hang out with friends and family with good food’. Family is a large part of my business,” said Mirano. "“I’m looking forward to introducing Filipino cuisine to Reading Terminal Market customers and putting my own twist on it."

Tambayan's full menu will be available for takeout and delivery as well.

