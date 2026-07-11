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July 11, 2026

Explore Reading Terminal Market one bite at a time during a food scavenger hunt

The Aug. 22 event combines clues, sweet and savory snacks, photo challenges and fun facts about the historic market.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food Scavenger Hunts
Reading Terminal Market Food Scavenger Hunt Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Participants will solve clues, sample food from Reading Terminal Market vendors and complete photo challenges during a scavenger hunt on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Philly foodies can once again explore Reading Terminal Market in a different way when a food scavenger hunt returns Saturday, Aug. 22.

Hosted by Watson Adventures, the scavenger hunt has teams follow clues and complete challenges using a smartphone as they explore Reading Terminal Market. A live host gets everyone started before the game and announces the winners at the end.

Teams will spend about two hours following clues through the historic market, stopping for snacks and completing photo challenges along the way. The route includes sweet and savory treats like chocolates, cheesecake, Amish baked goods, soft pretzels, cappuccino, cupcakes and roast pork.

The scavenger hunt also shares interesting facts about Reading Terminal Market's history. Participants will learn about ice cream that was once made with the help of mules, meet Philbert the pig and visit the former Reading Terminal train station inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $19 per person, plus fees. Organizers recommend bringing about $10 per person to buy snacks during the scavenger hunt. Each team will need at least one smartphone to access the game, along with comfortable walking shoes.

Munch around the Market Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Aug. 22 | 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Reading Terminal Market
12th and Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
$19 + frees, and $10 for food

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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