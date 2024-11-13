Checking in on recent former Eagles: Howie Roseman probably got it right

It would be hard for even the most pessimistic of Eagles fans to complain right now.

At 7-2, the Eagles have the second best record in the NFC, and have an opportunity Thursday to seize control of the NFC East. The defense is among the best in the sport, and Saquan Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown represent a holy trinity of offense that other teams are fully envious of.

Did Eagles GM Howie Roseman get it right this offseason?

As we do from time to time, here's a look at some recent former Eagles and how they're doing with their new teams:

D'Andre Swift, RB

There is zero debate that the Eagles upgraded at running back, letting Swift walk to sign a $24 million deal with the Bears before signing a real MVP candidate in Saquon Barkley. Swift has 564 yards and four touchdowns in Chicago, and is on pace to have a slightly better season than the one he spent in Philly in 2023.

Haason Reddick, EDGE

While a team can never have enough pass rushers, the baggage from Reddick's holdout definitely made Eagles fans feel good about the trade sending him to the Jets this past offseason. Reddick has appeared in three games in New York now and has a half sack and three tackles so far.

Kevin Byard, S

Byard is with Swift and the Bears and playing well this year, he's got 62 tackles, four pass deflections and an interception. He has played nearly every single snap for the regular defense in Chicago.

Derek Barnett, DE

"It's always him" has two sacks so far as he's in the regular pass rush rotation for the Texans. For what it's worth, Barnett has not been flagged once this season.

Sua Opeta, G

The swing guard went to the Buccaneers this offseason, and on August 2 he was placed on the IR after tearing his ACL.

Nick Morrow, LB

Morrow has appeared mostly on special teams so far for the Bills with two tackles in two games playing linebacker with the defensive unit.

Christian Elliss, LB

Elliss has been a productive depth linebacker for the Patriots, starting twice but playing in all nine games with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery for them.

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

Zaccheaus has 232 yards on 22 catches this season with the Commanders, where he also has served as the punt return man.

Marcus Mariota, QB

Also in Washington is Mariota, who has been helping to mentor rookie Jayden Daniels and has appeared in relief twice but has not needed to start — he's a respectable 19-for-26 for 2-3 yards and two TD. He signed for $6 million guaranteed while the Eagles elected to trade picks for Kenny Pickett instead.

Kentavius Street, DT

Street has played in 30% of defensive snaps so far in Atlanta and has four tackles.

Boston Scott, RB

Scott was with the Rams this preseason and got a lot of work in their exhibition games but was cut. He was signed by the Steelers on August 30th, but a numbers game forced them to cut him. He remains a free agent.

Quez Watkins, WR

"Fast Batman" is currently a member of the Steelers' practice squad.

Terrell Edmunds, S

Edmonds has appeared in parts of five games for Pittsburgh and had seven tackles. He has also been on the field for most special teams snaps.

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT



The Eagles liked the depth they had at defensive tackle and did not keep Tuipulotu on the roster this fall. He's currently on the Chiefs but has not played yet.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports