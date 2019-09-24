More Health:

September 24, 2019

Onion, garlic consumption could help reduce breast cancer risk, study suggests

Research conducted in Puerto Rico adds to the belief that the ingredients can curb various cancer risks

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Alternative Medicine
Onions garlic health Heather Ford/Unsplash

According to a new study in the journal Nutrition and Cancer, the combination of garlic and onions could help reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Most well-known cuisines place an emphasis on the use of onions and garlic as the building blocks of larger flavors. According to a new study in the journal Nutrition and Cancer, the combination could also help reduce the risk of breast cancer.

The study, titled "Onion and Garlic Intake and Breast Cancer, a Case-Control Study in Puerto Rico," was published last month by researchers from the University of Puerto Rico and the University of Buffalo.

The six-year study was conducted between 2008 and 2014, according to the University of Buffalo, and included 660 participants: 314 women with breast cancer and 346 control subjects.

The study was conceived because previous evidence of an inverse relationship between consumption of the two ingredients and lung cancer, prostate cancer, and stomach cancer exists, researchers explained in the study's abstract. But evidence for a similar relationship with breast cancer was lacking.

The two ingredients also made sense, according to the study's lead author Gauri Desai, because garlic and onions are rich in "flavonols and organosulfar compounds," which show anti-carcinogenic properties in humans.

The study examined the participants' dietary intake over the course of six years through a food questionnaire. Participants who consumed sofrito, the recipe-starter which includes sautéed onions and garlic, more than once per day had a 67% decrease in risk for breast cancer, compared to women who never ate sofrito, the study found.

Garlic being good for someone's health isn't much of a surprise: it's been touted for centuries for its healing and, perhaps even medicinal, qualities.

A study from 2007, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, showed that garlic appears to boost the body's natural supply of hydrogen sulfide, which could explain why it's previously been found to protect against other kinds of cancer.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Alternative Medicine Puerto Rico Healthy Eating Cooking Research Cancer Food & Drink Studies Prevention Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Should Kapler be back? And other random thoughts on the now-eliminated Phillies
Phillies-Kapler_092419_usat

Odd News

Viral CBS3 interview with apartment building fire 'hero' shades Eagles' Nelson Agholor
0923_CBS Agholor

Healthy Eating

Do pumpkin spice products have any nutritional value?
Pumpkin spice muffins

Eagles

What they're saying: How much trouble are Eagles in — and could a big trade put them back on track?
20922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Kelce_Kate_Frese.jpg

Celebrities

James McAvoy defends Philly slang word 'jawn' in interview with Jessica Chastain
James McAvoy Philadelphia slang jawn

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved