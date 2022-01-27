Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance receives six-figure donation from Sixers owner Josh Harris

Sixers managing partner Josh Harris and his wife, Marjorie Harris, made a six-figure donation to REFORM Alliance, the nonprofit founded by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and rapper Meek Mill to advocate changes to probation and parole laws.

The specific amount of the donation was not disclosed. The funds will be put toward the advocacy group's criminal justice reform efforts.

"Josh's investment in REFORM translates to more people moving from a failed system to one that prioritizes community safety," Rubin said. "Josh is a leader in investing in tools for success for the next generation, and the work of REFORM aligns with this commitment. We thank him."

REFORM Alliance was founded in 2019 following Mill's in the aftermath of the rapper's controversial prison sentence for a probation violation. Upon his 2018 release, Mill became a champion of criminal justice reform.

REFORM Alliance, whose co-founders also include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and rapper Jay-Z, has worked to clear about 500,000 people from the parole system. The nonprofit takes credit for helping pass 13 bipartisan reform bills in eight states.

Last summer, Mill and REFORM Alliance joined the "Protect Our People" initiative calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Advocates say the bill would increase police transparency and accountability and protect Black lives from police brutality.

"It's an honor to support my partner Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and everyone who has contributed to REFORM's efforts in driving change in our country," Harris said. "It's especially humbling to see the impact REFORM has already had in Philadelphia. I'm proud to play a small part in helping to advance the incredible work they are doing and the impact they will no doubt continue to achieve."

Last month, the Sixers partnered with REFORM Alliance to host an event for more than 25 children adversely impacted by the probation system. The children got to play a pickup basketball game on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood and were given custom Sixers jerseys and VIP seats to that night's game against the Miami Heat.

Outside of their work with REFORM Alliance, Mill and Rubin have sought to give back to Philadelphia in several other ways.

Mill donated $500,000 in Christmas gifts to Philly families last month. The gifts included computers, bikes, tablets, toys and coats. The North Philly native also contributed $30,000 to the Philadelphia chapter of 12 Days of Christmas, a volunteer organization that assists families during the holidays.

Mill, Rubin and comedian Kevin Hart donated $15 million to more than 100 Philadelphia-area schools earlier this month. The funds will cover private and parochial tuition costs for thousands of underserved families in the city next academic year.

Harris and the Sixers donated $100,000 last year to three homeless shelters in Philadelphia.