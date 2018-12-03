More Health:

December 03, 2018

Gasp! This registered dietician is telling patients *not* to eat kale salads — here’s why

It’s actually really telling of misconceptions surrounding healthy eating

kale-flickr Dennis Amith /Flickr

Leafy greens like kale can be very hard on some people's digestive systems.

Kale is the epitome of all things healthy from the past, let’s say, five years. From green smoothies to kale pesto and even kale chips, this leafy green is one of the first things people reach for when they’re trying to shape up their eating habits.

These facts made the discovery of a story about a registered dietician who advises against kale downright astonishing, but alas, noteworthy.

Tamara Duker Freuman, a registered dietician who works in a gastroenterology practice in New York City, helps patients make sense of personalized food sensitivity and gut microbiome tests.

“There are countless reasons why objectively nutrient-dense, health-promoting foods might not agree digestively with a given individual,” Freuman wrote in SELF. One common example of this is high-fiber foods often referred to as “roughage” — the leafy greens (cough, kale), crunchy nuts or stringy celery that stay surprisingly intact after chewing and create an uphill challenge for the digestive system.

Roughage can cause gas, bloating and all sorts of other digestive issues that may suggest that eating that particular food might not be your destiny.

“Whether a food agrees with you digestively (or otherwise) says nothing about whether it is a ‘good’ food, nor is it a referendum on your character,” Freuman explained. Just as an allergy to a food with a reputation as being “healthy” doesn’t make a person “unhealthy” just because they can’t eat it. Surprise, nutritional benefits can be derived from a wide variety different foods.

Every day, Freuman sees patients who “should” themselves into eating foods — like the infamous kale salad — that make them feel digestively terrible. They come to her office essentially seeking “permission” to stop eating the healthy kale salad that makes them feel so terrible. From SELF:

“I attribute this largely to a public dialogue about food and health that has appropriated such virtuosic language that it’s easy to see how feeling bloated, gassy, and miserable after eating a kale salad could seem like a moral failing to someone on a quest for better health."

Instead, Freuman wants to help her patients find the healthiest diet they can tolerate comfortably and obviously this looks different on everyone. In an effort to drop the “shoulds,” she aims to help her patients find nutritious foods that they love — and that love them back — to replace others they feel obliged to eat but don’t actually feel so good.

The point is, you don’t have to eat foods deemed “healthy” if they make you feel terrible. There are so many healthy foods — just think of the aisles upon aisles at Whole Foods. 

Skip apples, dried fruit and mangoes if smoothies, cold-pressed juices and breakfast bowls are giving you tummy troubles. Instead, opt for fruits lower in fructose or sorbitol, like blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, kiwi, banana, cantaloupe, pineapple and oranges. Your health journey is a puzzle, not a painting — there are tons of different factors that come together to create the holistic picture of health. Very rarely does it blend effortlessly. 

