Remembering the Eagles' nine losses the last 25 years when they were double-digit favorites

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 12.5-point favorites in their matchup against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. Easy win, right? Eh, we'll see. Over the last 25 years, the Birds have lost nine (!) times when they have been double-digit favorites. Let's take a look back at those nine bad losses.

2023: Cardinals at Eagles (-12.5): A new low even for the Matt Patricia-led Eagles defense

The 3-12 Cardinals had 15 more first downs, 174 more yards, they ran 25 more plays, they held the ball for for almost 20 more minutes of game clock, they didn't punt, and they scored touchdowns on all four of their second half possessions in one of the worst Eagles defensive performances I've ever seen.

2022: Commanders at Eagles (-10.5): 3rd down defensive woes, and weird officiating

The Commanders finished 12 of 21 on third down, at one point during the game they were 12 of 16. They shortened the game, outlasted the Eagles, and benefited from the officials. For example, Dallas Goedert fumbled as a result of one of the worst facemask penalties (uncalled here) you'll ever see:

And there was a roughing the passer call on Brandon Graham, who was trying not to hit Taylor Heinicke.

What a weak-ass flag to end a game, lol.

2019: Eagles (-10.5) at Dolphins: The DeVante Parker Game

Parker mossed Eagles cornerbacks all day, and the Dolphins' kicker scored a TD on a trick play:

2011: 49ers at Eagles (-10): The Ronnie Brown game

This loss wasn't so bad in hindsight, as the 49ers were early season double-digit underdogs because they stunk the previous season. But they would go 13-3 and make it to the NFC Championship Game.

The most memorable Eagles gaffe from this game was Ronnie Brown's puzzling goal line fumble.

2011: Cardinals at Eagles (-13): The John Skelton Game

This game effectively put the nail in the coffin of the Dream Team Eagles. Despite heading into this game with a 3-5 record, the Eagles were 13-point favorites, but they lost at home to John Skelton and the then 2-6 Cardinals.

2010: Vikings at Eagles (-14): The Joe Webb Game

Remember "Miracle at the Meadowlands III?" You know, the DeSean Jackson punt return game? Well, the very next game was "The Joe Webb Game," when a depleted 5-9 Vikings team traveled to Philly to face the Eagles on Tuesday Night Football after inclement weather delayed the game, angering Ed Rendell.

The Eagles never got their offense going, while Webb and the Vikings did enough to ruin the Eagles' positioning in the NFC playoffs.

2009: Eagles at Raiders (-14): The Pigeon Game

JaMarcus Russell got one of his 7 career wins against the Eagles, and a pigeon played special teams for the Raiders.

2006: Titans at Eagles (-13): McNabb tears ACL

McNabb tore his ACL on what looked like a relatively harmless play:

The Eagles would eventually win their final five regular season games as well as a playoff game with Jeff Garcia.

2001: Cardinals at Eagles (-14.5): Jake Plummer finds MarTay Jenkins for a game-winning 35-yard TD

Grainy video here. The Eagles have arguably suffered more bad losses against the Cardinals than any other team.

