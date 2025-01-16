Report: Cowboys request to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for open head coaching position

The Dallas Cowboys have requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their open head coaching job, according to multiple reports.

On Monday, the Cowboys announced that they and former head coach Mike McCarthy had mutually parted ways.

Moore played in the NFL for six years with the Lions and Cowboys, before transitioning from player to quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 at the age of 30. His résumé:

• Dallas Cowboys (2018): Quarterbacks coach

• Dallas Cowboys (2019–2022): Offensive coordinator

• Los Angeles Chargers (2023): Offensive coordinator

• Philadelphia Eagles (2024–present): Offensive coordinator



Like with McCarthy earlier this week, Moore and the Cowboys also "mutually parted ways" after the 2022 season. The day after his exit from the Cowboys, Moore landed an offensive coordinator position with the Chargers, but his stint in L.A. only lasted one year before the Chargers cleaned house after a disappointing season and hired Jim Harbaugh.

Moore then landed with the Eagles, where he installed an offense that was to infuse "fresh ideas" with some of Nick Sirianni's concepts, and help guide Jalen Hurts back to the player he was in 2022.

A look at the Cowboys', Chargers', and Eagles' offensive numbers with Moore as the team's OC.

Year Points Yards Giveaways DVOA 2019 - Cowboys 6 1 9 2 2020 - Cowboys 17 14 27 24 2021 - Cowboys 1 1 10 4 2022 - Cowboys 4 11 17 14 2023 - Chargers 21 18 16 16 2024 - Eagles 7 8 6 13

As you can see, the Cowboys led the NFL in yards gained twice in the four years Moore ran the offense. They also finished in the top 6 in points scored in three of those four seasons. In the one down season in 2020, the Cowboys were averaging 32.6 points per game before Dak Prescott was lost for the season with a gruesome leg injury. Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, and Garrett Gilbert mopped up the rest of that season. Moore's one season with the Chargers went badly, as the defense was among the league's worst, and head coach Brandon Staley was fired in season. The Chargers' full-season offensive stats were not impressive, but it's worth noting that starting quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a season-ending injury, and backup Easton Stick started the final four games (all losses).

The Eagles had a top 10 type of offense in 2024, but there's a good argument to be made that they underperformed, given that they have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, an elite WR duo, and a running back in Saquon Barkley who is nearly certain to land NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. The Eagles' passing attack has not maximized its potential this season. It has been risk averse, leading to low turnover numbers, but also lacking explosive plays relative to past seasons.

And yet, the Eagles are 15-3 with a playoff win under their belt and a decent chance of making a Super Bowl run. As they have found with other successful seasons, their offensive coordinators have been poached for head coaching jobs, like Frank Reich was after the 2017 season, and Shane Steichen was after 2022. Should Moore leave for another job, Hurts could have his fifth offensive coordinator in six years: • 2020: Press Taylor (passing game coordinator)

• 2021: Shane Steichen

• 2022: Shane Steichen

• 2023: Brian Johnson

• 2024: Kellen Moore

• 2025: ??? Continuity would be ideal for Hurts, but it's not as if he lit it up under Moore.

