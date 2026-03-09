Report: Eagles LB Nakobe Dean agrees to terms with the Raiders

According to his agent, soon-to-be former Philadelphia Eagles LB Nakobe Dean has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s a three-year deal worth $36 million.

After being selected in the third round of the 2022 draft, Dean had a role on special teams as a rookie, and his 2023 season was cut short after just five games after he suffered a Lisfranc injury.

But in 2024, Dean had a breakout season, collecting 128 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and a game-sealing INT Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, in the Eagles' Wildcard Round win over the Packers, Dean tore a patellar tendon, ending his season.

If he hadn't suffered such a serious injury, Dean would have been a candidate for an early contract extension last offseason. Instead, the team selected Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the 2025 draft, and Dean missed the first six games of the season.

Upon his return to the lineup, Dean replaced Campbell as the starter opposite Baun, and in many ways looked like the player he was in 2024. He was particularly effective as a blitzer, running through overmatched running backs on the way to the quarterback. He did occasionally leave something to be desired in run defense and in coverage.

Dean is an interesting player, as he is short and not super athletic (relatively speaking), but he is smart, instinctive, and tough. He also has an extensive injury history, dating back to college, so he is a bit of a "buyer beware" player.

He entered the NFL with a pectoral injury. As noted above, a Lisfranc injury ended his 2023 season. The aforementioned patellar tendon injury ended his 2024 season and caused him to miss the first six games of his 2025 season. A hamstring injury sidelined him for the final two regular season games of the 2025 season.

The Eagles value Dean's leadership on and off the field, and, obviously, Vic Fangio chose Dean over Campbell once Dean was healthy enough to play in 2025.

But ultimately, Dean scored a big enough offer that the Eagles could not compete with, and they have Campbell waiting in the wings.

At $12 million per year, Dean projects against the comp pick formula at the fifth-round level.

