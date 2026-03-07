Report: Eagles sign NT Jordan Davis to contract extension

Per multiple media outlets, Philadelphia Eagles NT Jordan Davis has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $78 million. That would be $26 million in new money.

Per a source, this contract extension is in addition to the fifth-year option Davis was already scheduled to play on in 2026. He is now under contract with the Eagles through 2029.

The fifth-year option was just under $13 million. In other words, Davis is under contract for four more years at just under $91 million.

Davis had a disappointing first three seasons with the Eagles after he was the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft. In 2024, for example, Davis played just 445 snaps, or 21.2 per game. That was the fourth-most snaps among the Eagles' interior defensive linemen:



Eagles iDL Snaps Jalen Carter 1068 Milton Williams 654 Moro Ojomo 490 Jordan Davis 445 Thomas Booker 177



During the 2024 regular season, Davis was good against the run, but he only had 27 tackles, one sack, and two batted passes. One of the main reasons for his unimpressive production was a lack of conditioning.

However, after a productive playoffs (six tackles, two sacks) the Eagles bet on Davis last offseason, when they exercised his fifth-year option, a wise move in hindsight, as Davis showed up in 2025 in shape and ready to begin living up to his potential. He finished the regular season with 72 tackles (nine for loss), 4.5 sacks, six batted passes, and the biggest play of the Eagles' season, a blocked kick against the Rams that he also scooped and scored for a TD. His 72 tackles were good for third in the NFL among interior defensive linemen:

• Cameron Heyward, Steelers: 78

• Derrick Brown, Panthers: 73

• Jordan Davis, Eagles: 72

• Jonathan Allen, Vikings: 68

• Jeffery Simmons, Titans: 67

That's pretty good company.

In addition to his play on the field, Davis has also become a valued person in the locker room.

