March 07, 2026

Report: Eagles sign NT Jordan Davis to contract extension

Davis is getting a three-year extension that, paired with his fifth-year option for 2026, will keep him in Philadelphia through 2029.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Jordan Davis broke out as an invaluable piece to the Eagles' defense this past season.

Per multiple media outlets, Philadelphia Eagles NT Jordan Davis has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $78 million. That would be $26 million in new money. 

Per a source, this contract extension is in addition to the fifth-year option Davis was already scheduled to play on in 2026. He is now under contract with the Eagles through 2029.

The fifth-year option was just under $13 million. In other words, Davis is under contract for four more years at just under $91 million.

Davis had a disappointing first three seasons with the Eagles after he was the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft. In 2024, for example, Davis played just 445 snaps, or 21.2 per game. That was the fourth-most snaps among the Eagles' interior defensive linemen:

 Eagles iDLSnaps 
 Jalen Carter1068 
 Milton Williams654 
 Moro Ojomo490 
 Jordan Davis445 
 Thomas Booker177 


During the 2024 regular season, Davis was good against the run, but he only had 27 tackles, one sack, and two batted passes. One of the main reasons for his unimpressive production was a lack of conditioning.

However, after a productive playoffs (six tackles, two sacks) the Eagles bet on Davis last offseason, when they exercised his fifth-year option, a wise move in hindsight, as Davis showed up in 2025 in shape and ready to begin living up to his potential. He finished the regular season with 72 tackles (nine for loss), 4.5 sacks, six batted passes, and the biggest play of the Eagles' season, a blocked kick against the Rams that he also scooped and scored for a TD. His 72 tackles were good for third in the NFL among interior defensive linemen:

• Cameron Heyward, Steelers: 78
• Derrick Brown, Panthers: 73
• Jordan Davis, Eagles: 72
• Jonathan Allen, Vikings: 68
• Jeffery Simmons, Titans: 67

That's pretty good company.

In addition to his play on the field, Davis has also become a valued person in the locker room.

