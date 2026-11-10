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November 10, 2026

Report: Eagles trade of EDGE Arnold Ebiketie is off

More selling from Howie Roseman at the trade deadline.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Arnold-Ebiketie-Eagles-OTA-052726 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Arnold Ebiketie, who's being traded to the Bengals, joined Jordan Davis as Eagles headed for the exit prior to the trade deadline.

UPDATE [12:25 p.m.] — The reported trade between the Eagles and Bengals is now off, due to Cincinnati changing its mind and wanting to preserve a potential compensation pick (that they would have received for the departing Trey Hendrickson during the offseason).

Some more detail on their late decision change:

From earlier...

According to several media reports, the Philadelphia Eagles are trading EDGE Arnold Ebiketie to the Cincinnati Bengals for a sixth-round pick.

The Eagles signed Ebiketie during 2026 free agency because he has some explosive athletic traits:

He also has some pass rush talent, shown in the below highlight reel (video via Al Karsten): 

However, he only had 16.5 sacks in his first four NFL seasons after he was a second-round pick in 2022: 

 Arnold EbiketieTackles (TFL) Sacks QB hits FF 
2022 30 2.5 11 
2023 25 12 
2024 38 12 
2025 36 
TOTAL 129 16.5 41 


Ebiketie had some pockets of success in 2023 and 2024, when he had 6 sacks each season. His numbers were down in 2025 because the Falcons selected a pair of edge rushers in the first round of the 2025 draft in Jalon Walker and James Pearce; and they signed Leonard Floyd in free agency.

In 2026, Ebiketie didn't make much of an impact. He played 300 snaps on defense and had 25 tackles, 0 sacks, and just 2 QB hits. Getting any pick at all for Ebiketie is a coup.

Ebiketie was a little like Eagles edge defender acquisitions in 2025 in Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, who were also both former high picks with flashes of production. They didn't work out, of course, and the strategy of going after players like that is debatable.

The Eagles now have nine picks in the 2027 draft, plus a likely third-round compensatory pick. Updated 2027 picks here.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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