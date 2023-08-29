Report: Eagles trade for Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for Denver Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. The reported cost is a late-round pick swap in 2025.

Okwuegbunam was a fourth-round pick of the Broncos in 2020. His career numbers:

Albert Okwuegbunam Rec Yards YPC TD 2020 11 121 11.0 1 2021 33 330 10.0 2 2022 10 95 9.5 1 TOTAL 54 546 10.1 4



Okwuegbunam is a height-weight-speed freak who ran a 4.49 40 at 6'5, 258 at the 2020 Combine.

His athletic traits have just not yet translated into consistent on-field production. At the cost of a late-round pick swap, Okwuegbunam is perhaps worth a flier. The Eagles have their new Tyree Jackson.

We'll have more on Albert O soon.

