Report: Eagles trade for Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam

August 29, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for Denver Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. The reported cost is a late-round pick swap in 2025.
Another trade: Broncos traded TE Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Eagles for a 2025 sixth-round pick, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023
Okwuegbunam was a fourth-round pick of the Broncos in 2020. His career numbers:
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2020
|11
|121
|11.0
|1
|2021
|33
|330
|10.0
|2
|2022
|10
|95
|9.5
|1
|TOTAL
|54
|546
|10.1
|4
Okwuegbunam is a height-weight-speed freak who ran a 4.49 40 at 6'5, 258 at the 2020 Combine.
His athletic traits have just not yet translated into consistent on-field production. At the cost of a late-round pick swap, Okwuegbunam is perhaps worth a flier. The Eagles have their new Tyree Jackson.
We'll have more on Albert O soon.
