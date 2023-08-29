More Sports:

August 29, 2023

Report: Eagles trade for Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The Eagles have swapped late-round 2025 picks with the Broncos while receiving Albert Okwuegbunam in return.

By Jimmy Kempski
Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for Denver Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. The reported cost is a late-round pick swap in 2025.

Okwuegbunam was a fourth-round pick of the Broncos in 2020. His career numbers: 

Albert OkwuegbunamRec Yards YPC TD 
2020 11 121 11.0 
2021 33 330 10.0 
2022 10 95 9.5 
TOTAL 54 546 10.1 


Okwuegbunam is a height-weight-speed freak who ran a 4.49 40 at 6'5, 258 at the 2020 Combine. 

His athletic traits have just not yet translated into consistent on-field production. At the cost of a late-round pick swap, Okwuegbunam is perhaps worth a flier. The Eagles have their new Tyree Jackson.

We'll have more on Albert O soon.

Jimmy Kempski
