Report: Eagles WR Jahan Dotson agrees to terms with Falcons

According to several media reports, soon-to-be former Philadelphia Eagles WR Jahan Dotson has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal worth $15 million.

The Eagles acquired Dotson via trade as training camp was wrapping up during the 2024 season. He basically just got a lot of cardio work in, running clear-outs all day for A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. Dotson did make some plays in the playoffs, though. He caught a TD pass on the opening drive against the Packers, and he saved his biggest play of the season for the Super Bowl, a deep pass that he hauled in inside the 1, that eventually became seven points.

During his first season with the Eagles in 2024, Dotson did not really get the opportunity to build trust and rapport with Jalen Hurts before the start of the season. Perhaps a full offseason with the team would spur Hurts to give him more looks?

Nope! His usage basically remained the same:

Jahan Dotson Targets Rec Yards TD 2024 33 19 216 0 2025 36 18 262 1



The Eagles didn’t show much interest in retaining Dotson, and Dotson likely felt like he could get more targets with a new team.

At $7.5 million per year, Dotson should count toward the comp pick formula at the sixth-round level.

