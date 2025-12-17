Report: Phillies add righty reliever Brad Keller on two-year deal

The Phillies continue their pre-Christmas shopping as they reportedly have agreed to sign veteran righty reliever Brad Keller to a two-year deal:

Keller had a spectacular 2025 with the Cubs. In 69.2 innings, he had a 2.07 ERA in his age 29 season. He struck out nearly 10 times as many hitters as he walked and had an impressive .962 WHIP.

He has also started 117 games in his career, and that versatility is valuable — but he is expected to be in the Phillies bullpen at least to start the year.