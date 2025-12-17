Report: Phillies add righty reliever Brad Keller on two-year deal

December 17, 2025
The Phillies continue their pre-Christmas shopping as they reportedly have agreed to sign veteran righty reliever Brad Keller to a two-year deal:
Brad Keller and the Phillies are in agreement on a 2-year, $22M deal As @ByRobertMurray had first. No opt out. Teams talked to Keller about starting and relieving, Philadelphia's plan is to use him as a reliever.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 17, 2025
Keller had a spectacular 2025 with the Cubs. In 69.2 innings, he had a 2.07 ERA in his age 29 season. He struck out nearly 10 times as many hitters as he walked and had an impressive .962 WHIP.
He has also started 117 games in his career, and that versatility is valuable — but he is expected to be in the Phillies bullpen at least to start the year.
One reason for skepticism over the deal is his lack of success in the seasons leading up to 2025. From 2021-to-2024, Keller had a 5.18 ERA for the Red Sox, Royals and White Sox. The long track record of success isn't there, but the Phillies have shown they are comfortable taking gambles on relievers — as they did (unsuccessfully) with Jordan Romano last season.
The second year is definitely a gamble, but his upside is more than worth his $11 million AAV.
Keller should get work in the middle to late innings, helping to set up Jhoan Duran alongside Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm and José Alvarado.
