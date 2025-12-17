More Sports:

December 17, 2025

Report: Phillies add righty reliever Brad Keller on two-year deal

The Phillies have added a talented righty to the bullpen.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Brad-Keller-Phillies-reliever_121725 Matt Marton/Imagn Images

The Phillies are loading up on relief pitching.

The Phillies continue their pre-Christmas shopping as they reportedly have agreed to sign veteran righty reliever Brad Keller to a two-year deal:

Keller had a spectacular 2025 with the Cubs. In 69.2 innings, he had a 2.07 ERA in his age 29 season. He struck out nearly 10 times as many hitters as he walked and had an impressive .962 WHIP. 

He has also started 117 games in his career, and that versatility is valuable — but he is expected to be in the Phillies bullpen at least to start the year.

One reason for skepticism over the deal is his lack of success in the seasons leading up to 2025. From 2021-to-2024, Keller had a 5.18 ERA for the Red Sox, Royals and White Sox. The long track record of success isn't there, but the Phillies have shown they are comfortable taking gambles on relievers — as they did (unsuccessfully) with Jordan Romano last season.

The second year is definitely a gamble, but his upside is more than worth his $11 million AAV.

Keller should get work in the middle to late innings, helping to set up Jhoan Duran alongside Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm and José Alvarado.

