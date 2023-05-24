More Sports:

May 24, 2023

Report: Sixers interviewed Wildwood native Frank Vogel for head coach opening

After a meeting with former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, the Sixers have reportedly interviewed Frank Vogel for the team's head coach opening. Vogel won a title with the Lakers in 2020.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Frank-Vogel-Sixers-Lakers-Wildwood Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports

Former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, who reportedly interviewed with the Sixers.

Oh, those Wildwood days.

According to a report from NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, the Sixers have interviewed Frank Vogel for their head coach opening after firing Doc Rivers last week. Most recently, Vogel spent three seasons as the head coach of the Lakers, winning the NBA title with them in 2020 before being dismissed after the 2022 season.

Before that stop in L.A., Vogel spent two seasons as the Magic's head coach (54-110 record) and six seasons as the head coach of the Pacers, where he made two Eastern Conference Finals appearances in 2013 and 2014. 

As for his local ties, Vogel is a Wildwood native and played Division III college basketball at Juniata College in Huntingdon. 

This is the second report we have of the Sixers interviewing a candidate for the head coaching gig, following last week's news about the organization meeting with former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

While Vogel would likely bring a strong defensive identity to the Sixers, at least as strong as it could be with a potential backcourt of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, I'm of the mindset that the team should be looking for someone who's a bit more of an offensive guru to fix the stagnation that plagues this team come the playoffs annually. 

MORE: Sixers meet with Nick Nurse for head coach position

