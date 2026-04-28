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April 28, 2026

Resorts will drop 5,000 beach balls on the Atlantic City Boardwalk to kick off Memorial Day weekend

The free event includes live entertainment, contests and giveaways leading up to a 5 p.m. beach ball drop.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Memorial Day Celebration
Resorts Beach Ball Drop Provided Courtesy/Resorts Casino Hotel

"Resorts Annual Beach Ball Drop" returns to the Atlantic City Boardwalk on May 22, featuring live entertainment and a 5 p.m. beach ball drop to kick off the summer season.

Resorts Casino Hotel will host its annual Beach Ball Drop on Friday, May 22, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The free event starts at noon and will include live entertainment, contests, prizes and giveaways. The schedule also features the Opening of the Sea ceremony and a performance by cover band Sidestory.

At 5 p.m., thousands of beach balls will be released onto the boardwalk.

The event is part of Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally marks the start of the summer season at the shore.

Resorts Annual Beach Ball Drop

Friday, May 22 | Noon - 5 p.m.
Outside of Resorts Casino Hotel
1133 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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