Resorts will drop 5,000 beach balls on the Atlantic City Boardwalk to kick off Memorial Day weekend

Resorts Casino Hotel will host its annual Beach Ball Drop on Friday, May 22, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The free event starts at noon and will include live entertainment, contests, prizes and giveaways. The schedule also features the Opening of the Sea ceremony and a performance by cover band Sidestory.

At 5 p.m., thousands of beach balls will be released onto the boardwalk.

The event is part of Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally marks the start of the summer season at the shore.

Resorts Annual Beach Ball Drop

Friday, May 22 | Noon - 5 p.m.

Outside of Resorts Casino Hotel

1133 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Free to attend

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