Rob Schneider will bring his stand-up tour to Philadelphia in April

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider will return to Rivers Casino Philadelphia this spring for a stand-up show at The Event Center.

Schneider is scheduled to perform Friday, April 17, at 8 p.m. He last appeared at the Fishtown venue in 2023, performing to a sold-out crowd.

A former cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live, Schneider later starred in films including “The Animal,” “The Hot Chick” and “The Benchwarmers,” and appeared in ensemble comedies such as “Grown Ups,” “The Waterboy” and “50 First Dates.”

He has continued to tour nationally and internationally as a stand-up comic and most recently wrote, directed and starred in the 2022 film “Daddy Daughter Trip.”

Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now. More information and tickets are available at RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

Friday, April 13

The Event Center

001 N Delaware Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Tickets start at $29

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.