Over 100 PFD personnel battling three-alarm brush fire in Upper Roxborough

PFD placed the fire under control at 5:10 p.m., according to the department's automated account on X , formerly known as Twitter.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has been battling a three-alarm fire in Upper Roxborough for much of Monday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene near Port Royal Avenue and Nixon Street around 12:45 p.m. Over the ensuing hours, about 120 PFD personnel arrived to assist, bringing 50 trucks, ladders and emergency vehicles with them. The brush fire has spread to one structure, which the PFD did not identify, and injured one firefighter, who is currently in stable condition.