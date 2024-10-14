More News:

October 14, 2024

Over 100 PFD personnel battling three-alarm brush fire in Upper Roxborough

The blaze has spread to one structure near Port Royal Avenue and Nixon Street. One firefighter has been injured.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Environment Fires
Roxborough fire Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Fire Department said anyone in the Upper Roxborough area near the fire with smoke sensitivities should shut their windows and remain indoors while the firefighters work to contain the blaze.

UPDATE: PFD placed the fire under control at 5:10 p.m., according to the department'sautomated account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has been battling a three-alarm fire in Upper Roxborough for much of Monday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene near Port Royal Avenue and Nixon Street around 12:45 p.m. Over the ensuing hours, about 120 PFD personnel arrived to assist, bringing 50 trucks, ladders and emergency vehicles with them. The brush fire has spread to one structure, which the PFD did not identify, and injured one firefighter, who is currently in stable condition. 

MORE: NJ Transit train crash in Burlington County kills operator, injures 23 others

The blaze is still not contained as of 4 p.m.

PFD Communications Director Rachel Cunningham could not say when the department might bring the fire under control, noting "the wind gusts we're having are not helping." She advised anyone in the area with smoke sensitivities to shut their windows and remain indoors while the firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Environment Fires Philadelphia Injuries Roxborough Philadelphia Fire Department Smoke Firefighters

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Development

Wonderland Pier closes leaving questions about the boardwalk

Wonderland Pier Closed

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

Adult Health

Off-brand Ozempic, Zepbound and other weight loss products carry undisclosed risks for consumers

Ozempic Weight Loss

History

Philly's first queer newspaper was funded by selling drugs

Gay Dealer newspaper

Eagles

4 reasons to be hopeful about the Eagles after ugly Week 6 win

101324_Eagles_AJ-Brown-4735.jpg

Family-Friendly

Museum of Illusions to host trick-or-treating throughout Halloween week

museum of illusions halloween

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved