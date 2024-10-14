Over 100 PFD personnel battling three-alarm brush fire in Upper Roxborough

October 14, 2024
The Philadelphia Fire Department has been battling a three-alarm fire in Upper Roxborough for much of Monday afternoon, officials said.
Firefighters rushed to the scene near Port Royal Avenue and Nixon Street around 12:45 p.m. Over the ensuing hours, about 120 PFD personnel arrived to assist, bringing 50 trucks, ladders and emergency vehicles with them. The brush fire has spread to one structure, which the PFD did not identify, and injured one firefighter, who is currently in stable condition.
The blaze is still not contained as of 4 p.m.
PFD Communications Director Rachel Cunningham could not say when the department might bring the fire under control, noting "the wind gusts we're having are not helping." She advised anyone in the area with smoke sensitivities to shut their windows and remain indoors while the firefighters work to contain the blaze.
