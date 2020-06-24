More Events:

June 24, 2020

Rundiscover is new, virtual running challenge on Philly's trails

There are four courses, each 4 to 5 miles long

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Registration is open for Rundiscover, which takes place on Philly's less-traveled trails. Ten dollars from each registration will be split between Fairmount Park Conservancy and Students Run Philly Style.

While traditional spring and summer races have been put on hold due to COVID-19, virtual races have been popping up all over.

This summer, there's a new four-week, four-course virtual running challenge on some of Philly's less-traveled trails. Rundiscover, created by The Philly 10K and Philly Run Fest, will take place July 5 through Aug. 1.

Runners can do the challenge at their own pace. The trails are each 4 to 5 miles. Two are located in Fairmount Park and two are in South Philadelphia.

Registration is currently open online but will be capped at 2,500 runners in an effort to avoid crowding the courses.

The cost is $38 and includes access to the course info, a $10 Philadelphia Runner credit and a hand-drawn poster featuring highlights from each trail. Also, $10 from every registration will be shared between Students Run Philly Style and Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Sinead Cummings
