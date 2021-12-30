More News:

December 30, 2021

Runner stabbed Christmas morning on MLK Drive describes being attacked

Bennet Brookstein, founder of the Fairmount Running Club, is recovering from his injuries

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Stabbings
Runner stabbed mlk drive Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Bennet Brookstein, president of the Fairmount Running Club, was stabbed while jogging alone on MLK Drive on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Philadelphia police arrested a suspect, but his identity has not been released. Above is a file image showing a portion of MLK Drive.

The president of the Fairmont Running Club is recovering after being stabbed in the back during a run along MLK Drive on Christmas morning.

At about 8 a.m. that day, Bennet Brookstein was near Black Road, which intersects with MLK Drive east of Montgomery Drive. He had been a few miles into completing the 8-plus mile loop around the portion of the Schyulkill River surrounded by MLK and Kelly drives.

Brookstein told 6ABC the assailant hit him, and running club president tried to hit the man back. Then he screamed for help at a group of runners headed in his direction, he said.

The man ran off but was arrested by police a short time later. The suspect's identity has not been released, according to reports.

Brookstein said he didn't initially realize how badly he had been injured. "I didn't even know I was stabbed," he told 6ABC. One of the runners who had stopped found a "metal rod or something" that attacker used during the incident, and he also pointed out that Brookstein's back was bleeding.  

Watch the president and founder of the Fairmount Running Club describe the scary encounter in the video below:

Brookstein said he likes to run as part of a group because it's safer, which is one of the reasons he started his running club 18 years ago. But on Christmas morning, no one showed up for the group run, so he decided to set out on his own. Brookstein told FOX29 he has done solo runs just a handful of times since creating Fairmount Running Club.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Stabbings Philadelphia MLK Drive Police Exercise MLK Drive Trail Investigations Fairmount Park Running

Videos

Featured

Philadelphia aerial view with bridge and skyline

4 Philly real estate trends to watch for in 2022
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The top 10 Philadelphia sports moments of 2021
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_033121_usat

Sponsored

Do you have the right credit card or loan for your financial situation?
Purchased - Woman paying bills online

Jobs

New Jersey, Delaware among many states set to see minimum wage increase in 2022
Minimum Wage Increase NJ and Delaware

Illness

COVID-19 cases mounting in South Jersey as omicron takes hold
COVID Cases South Jersey

Entertainment

Downingtown High School marching band to perform in 2022 Rose Parade
Downingtown High School marching band

Holiday

What you need to know about the 2022 Mummers Parade
2022 Mummers Parade what to know

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved