Ryan Long makes guest appearance on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' to give clues about Philly

Philadelphians watching "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Sunday night had the pleasant surprise of seeing local game show legend Ryan Long delivering clues about the city.

Long, a former rideshare driver from Mt. Airy, had a thrilling 16-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" earlier this year that earned him just under $300,000. He delivered clues in the "Around Philly with Ryan Long" category during Sunday's episode, which is now streaming on Hulu.

"Celebrity Jeopardy!" is a new spin-off hosted by Mayim Bialik that gives celebrity contestants the chance to compete to win money for a charity of their choice. On the latest episode, competitors included talk show host Aisha Tyler, game show host John Michael Higgins and actor Matt Rogers.

The format of the show features an added "Triple Jeopardy" round, which included Long's Philly segment. He took to Twitter to tease the episode before it aired.

Long noted his pride in representing his hometown through Philly-themed clues, and also mentioned that the episode was perfect viewing material for those experiencing a hangover after celebrating the Phillies' NLCS series win Sunday night.

During the category, Long delivered video clues while driving, reminiscent of his former career.

"Hop in and let's take a tour of Philadelphia, my city," Long said while introducing the category.

To further show off his Philly pride, Long rocked an Eagles jersey while he read the clues. He tweeted his gratitude to the show for allowing him to host a category, which he was "nervous" to do.

Spoiler alert: The category included clues about Philly staples like the Liberty Bell, the Betsy Ross House, "Rocky" and, of course, the "Philly cheesesteak," as one contestant (redundantly) called it. A clue about the Declaration of Independence stumped all three competitors, who misinterpreted the question, but other than that they proved their Philly knowledge by answering correctly.

Long will soon be making another appearance on TV screens, as he is gearing up for the "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions," which begins airing Monday, Oct. 31. During the tournament, he'll face off against the season's quiz show titans like Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach.



Currently, a new Second Chance competition is deciding the final two competitors in the tournament. Erica Weiner-Amachi, a teacher from Philadelphia, had a chance to compete for a spot, but unfortunately lost in the "Final Jeopardy" round of her episode which aired Oct. 18.



The Second Chance competition and subsequent Tournament of Champions are interrupting the historic run of a South Jersey "Jeopardy!" champ. Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, who previously competed on ABC's "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?," is currently on an 11-game winning streak that has brought him $356,702, so far. Fans can see Pannullo again in November following the completion of the Tournament of Champions.

Regardless of Long's success in the tournament, he'll always be Philly royalty. Last month, in honor of his accomplishments, he was presented with a miniature Liberty Bell by Mayor Jim Kenney during a ceremony at City Hall.