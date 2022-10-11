'Jeopardy!' contestant from Jersey Shore rakes in over $220,000 during 7-game winning streak

Cris Pannullo, a "Jeopardy!" contestant from Ocean City, is continuing to make waves during a 7-game run that has earned him comparisons to James Holzhauer and over $200,000.

The customer success operations manager won big yesterday, raking in $59,821 to make his total winnings a hefty $221,901. Pannullo now holds the longest winning streak of Season 39 and has the highest earnings since Philadelphia native Ryan Long.

Pannullo has already secured his spot in next year's Tournament of Champions by winning the necessary 5 games, a fact host Ken Jennings affirmed during Monday's game. Pannullo dominated yet again, facing Eugene Hahm, an attorney from Oakland, California, and Allie Nudelman, a health care policy professional from Brooklyn, New York.

Pannullo entered the "Final Jeopardy" round with over $40,000 more than the other two contestants. He and Nudelman both answered the question – which dealt with the baby brand Gerber – correctly, but Pannullo wagered $15,221 to take the game easily.

As a former professional poker player, Pannullo has garnered comparisons to James Holzhauer, one of the top "Jeopardy!" contestants of all time. In 2019, Holzhauer won 32 straight games and more than $2.46 million in regular season earnings. He was known for going "all-in" on "Daily Doubles."

So far, Pannullo has shown a similar strategy in his own game play, with a talent for finding Daily Doubles and placing large wagers that set him ahead of the other contestants early. Jennings has remarked on the similarities between the two players, even asking Pannullo during a "Daily Double" whether he would be doing the "all-in" poker motion Holzhauer was known for.

"I'm not as good as James Holzhauer," Pannullo replied.

Pannullo has also adopted a buzzer technique reminiscent of Holzhauer's, according to the U.S. Sun. Pannullo studied the buzzer stance Holzhauer used, which involves crossing his arms to buzz in faster. The technique was created by Fritz Holznagel, author of "Secrets of the Buzzer," a book that Holzhauer utilized.

This isn't Pannullo's first time in the game show circuit – he won $5,000 on ABC's "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" in 2018.

