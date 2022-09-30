'Jeopardy!' contestant from Jersey Shore, who plays on Friday's episode, is a TV quiz show veteran

An Ocean City man with a history of game show success will attempt to join the ranks of "Jeopardy!" legends, like Philadelphia's Ryan Long.

Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager, is competing Friday evening on "Jeopardy!" The taped episode airs at 7 p.m. on ABC.

This is not Pannullo's first go-around on an ABC game show. In 2018, Pannullo appeared on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" He left with $5,000 after missing a $7,000 question.

Pannullo will compete on "Jeopardy!" against Pam Warren, a high school science teacher from Illinois, and the winner of Thursday's game, three-time winner David Sibley, an episcopal priest from Washington.

As Pannullo gears up for his first appearance, Long, a former rideshare driver from Mount Airy, is preparing for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions. The tournament, which will begin Oct. 31. and pit Long against the quiz show's top competitors from this year.

Long had a thrilling 16-game winning streak, and was honored by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at a ceremony earlier this month.

Philadelphia teacher Erica Weiner-Amachi and La Salle University graduate Cory Anotado also appeared on "Jeopardy!" this year. Penn student Mehek Boparai and Villanova's Mitch Macek competed in the 2022 "Jeopardy!" National College Championship.

Tune in to "Jeopardy!" Friday night to find out whether Pannullo can top his previous game show earnings form "Millionaire."