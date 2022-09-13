More Culture:

September 13, 2022

'Jeopardy!' champ Ryan Long gearing up for show's 'Tournament of Champions'

The former rideshare driver, who won 16 games earlier this year, was honored by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney ahead of the upcoming competition

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Jeopardy
Jeopardy champ Ryan Long Courtesy of/Jeopardy Productions Inc.

Philadelphia native Ryan Long, a 16-time "Jeopardy!" winner, was honored by Mayor Jim Kenney for his accomplishments on the popular game show. Long will compete in the show's 'Tournament of Champions' beginning Oct. 31.

"Jeopardy!" superstar Ryan Long received a miniature Liberty Bell from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday in honor of his achievements on the popular game show. 

The Mt. Airy resident won 16 "Jeopardy!" games earlier this year, the ninth longest winning streak in the show's history. He earned just under $300,000 amid a stretch of episodes that extended more than two weeks. 

MORE: Quinta Brunson jokes that she 'might punch' Jimmy Kimmel for stunt during her Emmy win for 'Abbott Elementary'

During a formal ceremony at City Hall, Kenney called Long a "hometown hero" and presented him with a ceremonial model of the Liberty Bell, WHYY reported.  

Long, a former rideshare driver, said he's not a very public person, and was "hounded by his mother" to receive the mayoral honor. Afterward, he took to Twitter to reminisce on the last time he made a trip to City Hall, and how much his life has changed.

Long had unsuccessfully tried to prevent a sheriff's sale of his brother's foreclosed house, where he was living, he tweeted. But on Tuesday, he was on hand to shake the mayor's hand and receive a "key" to the city. 

Long's life has changed quite a bit over the last year. His "Jeopardy!" success came during a tough period in his life. He was hospitalized for weeks due to COVID-19, forcing him to leave his job as a SEPTA paratransit driver. To make ends meet, he became a driver for Uber and Lyft. 

Long will have an opportunity to compile another winning streak in the upcoming "Tournament of Champions," when this year's top competitors face off to determine the best of the best. The tournament kicks off Oct. 31. 

The format for this year's competition includes changes from previous iterations. Along with 19 already-announced all-star players, there will be two alternate contestants. Emily Fiasco, who won three games for a total of $87,000, is one of the alternates. The other has not yet been revealed.

It also will feature three seeded players who automatically advance to the semifinal round. They are Amy Schneider (40 wins), Matt Amodio (38 wins) and Mattea Roach (23 wins). These players are "so far ahead of the curve" that they were kept out of the quarterfinals to even the playing field, Executive Producer Michael Davies said on the "Inside 'Jeopardy!'" podcast.

Though Long will face a tough field of competitors, Kenney told him that the "city will tune in and cheer you on as you progress through the tournament." 

City Representative Sheila Hess said the tournament gives Long the chance to "demonstrate his deep knowledge and Philadelphia grit."

Hess wished Long well on Twitter and shared photos of herself and Kenney as they presented him with his awards.

Fans previously worried about Long's health due to his comments in Philadelphia Magazine about suffering from memory loss after battling COVID, but that doesn't seem to be affecting his plans to travel to California to film the tournament. 

Long told WHYY that he's looking forward to enjoying the trip and that it will be his son's first time in California. Despite gearing up to face some tough competition, Long first must face another monumental and, for many people, relatable task – helping his child settle in to a new school year.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Jeopardy Philadelphia Television Jim Kenney

Videos

Featured

Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Crime

14-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of West Philly recreation center employee
Tiffany Fletcher Arrest

Sponsored

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings
Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Children's Health

More kids are falling sick with a virus that can cause rare, polio-like syndrome, CDC warns
Enterovirus AFM

Eagles

What they're saying: Jalen Hurts took a beating in Eagles win
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Lions-Week-1-NFL-9.11.22.jpg

Food & Drink

Goldfish run on Dunkin'? Companies partner to create pumpkin spice graham crackers
Dunkin' Goldfish crackers pumpkin spice

Festivals

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary to return with three new attractions
Halloween Nights Eastern State Penitentiary

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved