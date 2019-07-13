'Salad ramen' is the healthier and summer-friendly way to enjoy the fan-favorite dish

Ramen is definitely one of those foods that have blown up thanks to its delicious, comforting taste and visual appeal on Instagram. While some people can power through a bowl of the hot soup on a mid-summer’s night, it’s certainly not for everyone.

Fortunately, there’s a more summer-friendly way to enjoy the cult-fave Asian noodle dish.

Bon Appetit pulled inspiration for what they call “salad ramen” from hiyashi chuka, the warm weather alternative in Japanese ramen shops, and, well, Instagram.

RELATED READ: A grilled vegetable recipe for picky carnivores

Their salad ramen is very simple to throw together, involving just chilled ramen noodles (udon or soba work, too), in-season vegetables like summer squash, radish, carrots, cabbage, lettuce, cucumbers and a simple dressing to coat both the noodles and vegetables.

If you couldn’t tell, this recipe hits nearly every box for a balanced meal: grains, tons of vegetables and fat (from the oil in the dressing). Add in your protein of choice — like tofu, chicken or fish — to make it a complete, USDA My Plate-approved meal.

This could easily become an everything-but-the-kitchen sink type of meal, perfect for a weekday night when it’s too hot. “There's no chef-y technique or niche ingredient setting this recipe apart, which is exactly why we love it,” Bon Appetit writes.

View Bon Appetite’s salad ramen recipe, and more unique recipes, here.