July 13, 2019

'Salad ramen' is the healthier and summer-friendly way to enjoy the fan-favorite dish

Veggies, cold noodles and a soy sauce vinaigrette – what more can you ask for?

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Salad ramen is your answer to summertime comfort food cravings.

Ramen is definitely one of those foods that have blown up thanks to its delicious, comforting taste and visual appeal on Instagram. While some people can power through a bowl of the hot soup on a mid-summer’s night, it’s certainly not for everyone.

Fortunately, there’s a more summer-friendly way to enjoy the cult-fave Asian noodle dish.

Bon Appetit pulled inspiration for what they call “salad ramen” from hiyashi chuka, the warm weather alternative in Japanese ramen shops, and, well, Instagram.

Their salad ramen is very simple to throw together, involving just chilled ramen noodles (udon or soba work, too), in-season vegetables like summer squash, radish, carrots, cabbage, lettuce, cucumbers and a simple dressing to coat both the noodles and vegetables.

If you couldn’t tell, this recipe hits nearly every box for a balanced meal: grains, tons of vegetables and fat (from the oil in the dressing). Add in your protein of choice — like tofu, chicken or fish — to make it a complete, USDA My Plate-approved meal. 

This could easily become an everything-but-the-kitchen sink type of meal, perfect for a weekday night when it’s too hot. “There's no chef-y technique or niche ingredient setting this recipe apart, which is exactly why we love it,” Bon Appetit writes.

View Bon Appetite’s salad ramen recipe, and more unique recipes, here.

