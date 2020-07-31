More Health:

July 31, 2020

Nationwide Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry

Take precautions when touching chicks and ducklings, CDC says

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Salmonella
salmonella outbreak chicks 2020 melethril/Unsplash

A Salmonella outbreak reported in 48 U.S. states has been linked to backyard poultry. The CDC advises people to take precautions when touching chicks and ducklings.

A widespread Salmonella outbreak has now affected people in 48 U.S. states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

There have been 938 Salmonella cases through Tuesday, leading to 151 hospitalizations and one death in Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak has sickened 37 people in Pennsylvania and five in New Jersey. 

Only Hawaii and Rhode Island have yet to report a case. Kentucky and Tennessee have the most cases. 

The outbreak has been linked to backyard poultry, such as chicks and ducklings. No single agricultural store or hatchery accounts for all of the illnesses, CDC investigators found.  

Of the 409 sickened people interviewed, 303 reported having contact with backyard poultry, which can carry the bacteria without appearing to be ill. 

Though most Salmonella infections are the result of contaminated food, the bacteria can spread by touching infected animals. 

The CDC advised people to wash their hands after touching backyard poultry or their eggs. 

"Don’t kiss backyard poultry or snuggle them and then touch your face or mouth," the CDC instructed. "Don’t let backyard poultry inside the house, especially in areas where food or drink is prepared, served or stored."

More than 25% of the reported cases were among children under age 5, a group more prone to developing severe Salmonella illnesses. The outbreak has affected people from age 1 to 94. 

A similar outbreak in Canada has been traced to red onions from the U.S. There have been 114 reported cases in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Prince Edward Island.

Symptoms of salmonella typically include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. The illness typically lasts four to seven days and most patients recover without treatment, however, bloodstream infection can occur in serious cases.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Salmonella Philadelphia Diseases Chickens Animals Outbreaks Poultry

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

One big thing to watch in all eight Sixers restart games in Orlando
Simmons-Holiday_073120_usat

Restaurants

Philly officials to make decision on indoor dining by Aug. 21
Philadelphia indoor dining

Senior Health

New blood test can detect Alzheimer's 20 years before symptoms show, study finds
New Alzheimer's blood test

Eagles

What They're Saying: With Yannick Ngakoue holding out, could Eagles try for last-minute trade?
Yannick-Ngakoue_032320_usat

Food & Drink

Añejo opening in Northern Liberties with 50+ seats for outdoor dining
Anejo

Museums

National Constitution Center offering month of free admission
Constitution Center

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved