'Drag Race' contestant Sapphira Cristál is shooting a video — and wants you in it

Sapphira Cristál is asking Philly residents if they're ready for their close-up. The Philly drag queen and "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant put out a call for extras in her new music video.

The casting call went out this morning on X (formerly Twitter). Anyone who wishes to participate in the music video shoot will have to wake up early, as it will take place on Tuesday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Filming will be at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, specifically on the famous "Rocky Steps." To take part in the music video, prospective extras have to fill out a Google Form, sharing their name, email address and phone number.

On Monday, extras will be sent an email with instructions, including an assigned color to wear; the form requests that all clothing be free of logos and trademarked symbols.

While the casting call doesn't specify what song the music video is for, it marks another step in the drag queen's career. In January, Sapphira released a raunchy and tongue-in-cheek music video for her rendition of the opera piece "O mio babbino caro."

Sapphira performed the piece on the premiere episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 16, winning the episode's "talent show" challenge. It was an opportunity to show off her classically trained singing and her six-octave vocal range.

Currently in "Drag Race," Sapphira has won two major challenges, most recently in last week's episode, and she is one of seven remaining contestants this season. According to her website, Sapphira will be at a "Drag Race" viewing party on Friday, March 22, at the Theatre of Living Arts.