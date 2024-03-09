Philly's Sapphira Cristál leads a politically charged musical number in 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Last week's episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" made it clear that anyone can get eliminated at any time.



Despite winning two challenges this season, Plasma departed the competition after a goth-themed design challenge. With seven drag queens left, no one felt safe for sure.

Luckily for Philly's self-proclaimed crown jewel Sapphira Cristál, this week's maxi challenge was up her alley.

With this year's election cycle looking like a contentious one, the challenge centered around a musical performance designed to inspire viewers to vote.

The drag queens were tasked to write an original solo verse for an anthem called "Power," record their vocals and learn choreography for a massive dance number. Naturally, with her classical music training and six-octave vocal range, Sapphira came into the challenge feeling confident.

"I just did James Brown in the Snatch Game," said Sapphira in a confessional, reminiscing about her highly regarded performance. "And I can't wait to get down and be funky. I feel another win coming."

RuPaul challenged the competitors to write their verse about what matters to them as a drag queen living in the United States. Sapphira decided to pay tribute to the country's Black community by referencing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in her solo verse.

"It is a beautiful song," Sapphira said in a confessional. "It's about lifting every voice to get equality for everyone." Sapphira tells her fellow drag queen Q: "Being Black in America, it really gives you a sense of community, a sense of pride."

The competitors recorded their vocals one by one with songwriter and musician Leland. While other queens struggled with their lyrics and vocal prowess, Sapphira instantly impressed Leland with her James Brown-like flourishes.

"Your tone is so beautiful, and rich and amazing," said Leland. "And also, you can do a lot of different things. It was so much fun."

Similarly, Sapphira had no issues with the funky choreography, with no notes from choreographer and guest judge Jamal Sims. "Sapphira is an all-around funky queen," said this season's villain Plane Jane in a confessional. "I might have to throw some pearls or something."

When it came to Plane's turn to practice, Sapphira had nothing nice to say in her confessional. "Plane lives in a delusion that doesn't allow for her to think anything less of herself, which I love. However, this is funk, and you can't fake the funk." Sapphira speculated that Plane would have to use her immunity potion, which expires that week.

On the day of the performance, Sapphira asked the other queens about their political engagement. "The reality that queer Americans are facing is that, as safe as we thought we were, we're not nearly as safe," said Sapphira. "We cannot be apathetic in any way, shape or form. So we need to stand up and gather all our supporters and our allies, and use our power to vote."

In the performance of "Power," each queen had their own solo song and dance number, with Sapphira being the last competitor to do her verse. She wore a sparkly black dress and ended her solo with a slide and split before standing in the center of the stage for the larger group performance and an encore.

The runway category was "True Colors," and Sapphira went with a massive and regal blue dress, topped with a tall, almost Marge Simpson-like blue wig.

"I am blue from head to toe, but not just any kind of blue: royal blue," said Sapphira. "I'm channeling Queen Charlotte. I have a huge circle skirt. I am as wide as I am tall. I have the tallest blue wig that had ever been on this stage, probably ever. I am giving you everything you want and a little bit more."

In a twist before the judges' critiques, Plane offered her immunity potion to Nymphia Wind, who accepted. The other six queens received almost nothing but praise from the judges.

"You were so funk-dafied," Sims told Sapphira. "That was your stage," said judge Ross Matthews to Sapphira.

When the judges brought the contestants back out, RuPaul declared four of the queens safe one by one, leaving a confused Sapphira and Morphine Love Dion, two favorites from the challenge. RuPaul declared that none of the queens would be eliminated, and the top two would have to lipsync for the win.

Sapphira and Morphine lipsynced and danced to "Made You Look" by Meghan Trainor, a song choice that fans didn't particularly enjoy. Regardless, Sapphira and Morphine shed their skirts and gave it their all — and Sapphira netted a $5,000 prize and her coveted second win of the season.

As they did at the end of every episode, the queens got up on stage to dance and wave signs encouraging Americans to vote.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on MTV.