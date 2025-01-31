Saquon Barkley is already the biggest star in Philadelphia

Less than a year ago, none of this was true.

Saquon Barkley was a New York Giant and many expected that team to franchise tag him, or reach a long-term deal with him. Even if he became a free agent, Eagles GM Howie Roseman's track record made it clear that he did not want to pay running backs.

Fresh off a horrible collapse that saw the Eagles' push to defend their NFC Championship totally fall apart, the vibes in Philadelphia were bad and many were calling for head coach Nick Sirianni's head.

A lot can happen in a year.

The Eagles offered and Barkley accepted an incentive-laden three-year, $37.75 million deal, and all he did was rush for more than 2,000 yards and lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl. He also captured the hearts and minds of millions of fans in the process.

Barkley is the most important, most beloved and most fitting superstar athlete in the Philly area right now and it's not even close. Here's a look at how he did it:

On the field

It's not just the stats, it's the way Barkley racked them up. He ran for 2,005 yards this season, and just seven running backs have ever run for more. He had seven 60-plus yard touchdown runs, including in the playoffs. When he's about to score, the roar in Lincoln Financial Field is discernible from other cheers in the city.

The tailback has the perfect combination of power and speed, patience and dexterity. Add to that the creativity, and my goodness...

Barkley is well on pace to break Terrell Davis' single-season record for rushing yards including the postseason (he needs just 30 more yards). His 378 touches led the NFL and the 27-year-old has been leaving it all on the field. Will he look like this next season? Will he play enough in Philadelphia to punctuate a true Hall-of-Fame career?

Regardless of the future unknowns, Barkley's 5.8 yards per carry and 15 total touchdowns were both ridiculous and thoroughly productive, and he will finish in the top 3 in NFL MVP voting and likely win Offensive Player of the Year (for the first time in Eagles history). He's the best non-quarterback in the entire NFL.

His 'origin story'

In Philly, it helps if there is a story about how you got your special powers. Barkley went to high school near Allentown and was a breakout player at Penn State — launching him onto the Giants' radar where he was the 2nd overall pick in the 2018 draft.

The Giants, who have been mired in mediocrity and haven't had a real reliable quarterback since Eli Manning retired, decided Barkley was the better use of a draft pick that saw Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Lamar Jackson taken after him.

After playing out his rookie contract in New York, riddled with tough yardage, injuries and an offensive line that barely kept him on the field, the team franchise tagged him for 2023. They did not do the same in 2024, and he became a free agent, as the team wanted to spend its money on Daniel Jones (who was cut later in the season). Giants owner John Mara hasn't slept much since:

The rest is history, as Giants fans are tortured every time Barkley gets a handoff — something Eagles fans can add to their satisfaction every weekend.

Off the field

Barkley doesn't bring drama with him and he says all the right things. He's also a leader. All season long, Barkley has made sure the offensive line gets its share of the credit for his success. He created no drama when he was kept out of Week 18's meaningless game, which prevented him from going for the NFL's regular season rushing record.

Here's what he told reporters this week after practice when asked about getting to the Super Bowl:

"The way you win championships, the way you do special stuff, is together. It's not like — I don't think it's 'being a good teammate.' I'd be a fool not to realize that. I play running back. You can hand me the ball, but I don't care how great you are, if I have five guys in the backfield, I'm not Superman. I can't make all those guys miss. That's the the reality of it. Guys get to get open. Jalen has to make the throw. A.J. has to make the catch. That's how the game works. And I think we've lost that in today's world with how much we all get paid. You have stats of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning, like it's those two guys going against each other. That's not the truth. It's a team sport. It stems from my parents, but it's not hard to realize. I think a lot of people have to realize that, too." [h/t Zack Berman, PHLY]

Barkley has already established himself in the locker room, in the media and in the community as a stand up guy.

The other athletes in Philly

Barkley's achievements are enough, but it doesn't hurt that the competition for the title of "best athlete in Philly" is a little slimmer than it usually is.

Over with the Sixers, Joel Embiid has missed most of the season and Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have barely been able to keep the team afloat. There were no All-Star selections from the 76ers and they're on pace to entirely miss the playoffs.

The Flyers might have the future talk of the town in rookie Matvei Michkov, but he's still a teenager learning how to be an NHL player.

The Phillies boast a ton of superstars to choose from, and Bryce Harper is likely the player to give Barkley the biggest run for his money as far as superstar hierarchies go. He chose to come here when the team was really bad, has an MVP and NLCS MVP, and has helped recruit players to join him. But the Phillies have not been able to bring home a championship, despite added star power in Trea Turner, Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber and other big-name ballplayers. If the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX next week, the Phillies will need to do something extraordinary (World Series or bust) to take the spotlight away from the Birds.

Barkley is the best player on the most important team in the city, which is one win away from a championship. The recipe for Barkley's legend is all here. All the Eagles have to do is put it all together on the field one more time.

