December 15, 2019

'Saturday Night Live' parodies Hallmark Christmas movies with host Scarlett Johansson

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Saturday Night Live Christmas
Scarlett Johansson SNL Hallmark Saturday Night Live/YouTube

'Saturday Night Live' host Scarlett Johansson stars as contestant on the Hallmark Channel's 'A Winter Boyfriend for a Holiday Christmas' matchmaking show.

"Saturday Night Live" didn't shy away from the recent issues plaguing Hallmark for their matchmaking dating show, "A Winter Boyfriend for a Holiday Christmas." It stars host Scarlett Johansson as Lauren, a journalist from New York that's forgotten the magic of Christmas.

The last thing she's looking for is a man, but host, Emily Cringle (Aidy Bryant) plans to change all that. She introduces Lauren to three contestants who all need help just in time for Christmas. 

Brian (Beck Bennett) is a hunky hometown hero that owns a Christmas tree farm that might get bought out by a computer company if it's not saved in time. Prince Simon of Caucasia (Alex Moffat) — which is basically "vague Europe" — needs to get married by Christmas in order to sign some treaty. Meanwhile, Nick St. Claus (Kyle Mooney), who is definitely not Santa Claus, only works one day a year and is in the "gift business." 

If these men weren't winners enough, Cringle reminds Lauren that the grand prize is a "dry kiss" shared in the gazebo. (What joy.)  

But what started out as innocent satire over film stereotypes ends with a nod to the channel's latest problem. Hallmark pulled four ads for Zola, a wedding registry website, on Saturday after the conservative group One Million Moms petitioned the channel to remove the ads which showed two women getting married. 

In light of this, Cringle reminds viewers that the "true meaning for Christmas is husband." She signs off, noting, “I’m Emily Cringle from Hallmark, reminding you to stay straight out there.”

