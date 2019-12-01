Holiday TV guide: What to catch this December

Christmas season is officially here and it's time to get cozy with a slew of TV classics, new shows and movies coming to cable this month.

Holiday specials have already begun. Netflix released an assortment of new Christmas titles, from series to films, in November, and Freeform begins its "25 Days of Christmas" on Sunday. The full lineup for this year's Christmas season is here.

Everyone can count on their favorite classic Christmas specials to air this year, from "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" on Dec. 2 to "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on Dec. 5. "It's a Wonderful Life" will air on Dec. 25 on NBC.

Though, the true treasure this season is the assortment of holiday series that will debut this month. "The Moodys" is a three-episode series starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins. The show airs on FOX Dec. 4. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" returns to ABC on Dec. 2 as does "Making It" with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman for its second season. You can also expect a variety of holiday food competition shows, from "Holiday Wars" and "Holiday Gingerbread Showdown" on Food Network.

It's not quite Christmas without Christmas specials, from a "CMA Country Christmas" on ABC, airing on Dec. 3, to "Holidays with the Houghs" with Julianne and Derek Hough on Dec. 16 on NBC.

And of course, there won't be a shortage of holiday films on Lifetime and Hallmark to get you through this Christmas season.

The full holiday schedule is listed below by channel.

ABC

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, 8 p.m. Dec. 1

The Great Christmas Light Fight, 8 p.m. Dec. 2

CMA Country Christmas, 9 p.m. Dec. 3

A Charlie Brown Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 5

Same Time, Next Christmas, 9 p.m. Dec. 5, ABC

Olaf's Frozen Adventure, 8 p.m. Dec. 12

Toy Story That Time Forgot, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, 9 p.m. Dec. 12

Disney Channel Holiday Party, 8 p.m. Dec. 13

Shrek the Halls, 8 p.m. Dec. 17

Disney Prep & Landing, 8 p.m. Dec. 19

The Year: 2019, 9 p.m. Dec. 22

Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade, 10 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. in other time zones, Dec. 25

CBS

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 8 p.m. Dec. 2

Kennedy Center Honors, 8 p.m. Dec. 15

A Home for the Holidays, 8 p.m. Dec. 22

NBC

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 3

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 8 p.m. Dec. 4

Making It, 10 p.m. Dec. 2-5 and 9-10, 9 p.m. Dec. 11

Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways, 8 p.m. Dec. 10-12

Trolls Holiday, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14

Holidays With the Houghs, 10 p.m. Dec. 16

FOX

The Moodys, 9 p.m. Dec. 4, 9 and 10

Food Network

Santa's Baking Blizzard, 9 p.m., Thursdays, premiered Nov. 28

Holiday Wars, 9 p.m. Dec. 1

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown, 10 p.m. Dec. 1

Hallmark

Christmas Town, 8 p.m. Dec. 1

A Christmas Love Story, 8 p.m. Dec. 7

Christmas at Dollywood, 8 p.m. Dec. 8

Holiday Date, 8 p.m. Dec. 14

A Cheerful Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 15

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 21

Double Holiday, 8 p.m. Dec. 22

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 25

A New Year's Resolution, 8 p.m. Dec. 28

Lifetime

You Light Up My Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 1

A Storybook Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 6

Mistletoe & Menorahs, 6 p.m. Dec. 7

Christmas Unleashed, 8 p.m. Dec. 7

Grounded for Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 8

Christmas Stars, 8 p.m. Dec. 13

Matchmaker Christmas, 6 p.m. Dec. 14

A Christmas Winter Song, 8 p.m. Dec. 14

Rediscovering Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 15

The Christmas Temp, 8 p.m. Dec. 20

Christmas Love Letter, 6 p.m. Dec. 21

Christmas Hotel, 8 p.m. Dec. 21

A Date by Christmas Eve, 8 p.m. Dec. 22

UP TV

Christmas Chalet, 7 p.m. Dec. 1

Christmas Wedding Runaway, 7 p.m. Dec. 22

Christmas in Paris, 7 p.m. Dec. 8

Snowbound for Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 15

Baby in a Manger, 7 p.m. Dec. 24

