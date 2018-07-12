Scott Kingery tries to trip field jumper during Phillies/Mets game

After watching the entirety of Wednesday night's Phillies game against the Mets at Citi Field, I could feel my eyes starting to get heavy as the game headed into the bottom of the ninth inning with the score tied at nothing apiece.

That's when Tom McCarthy almost begrudgingly noted that a fan had run onto the field. Oh boy! Aside from Vince Velasquez's brilliant performance coming off the DL against Mets ace Jacob deGrom, this was the most exciting thing that had happened all night.

Well, the cameras did not show the fan (more on that in a bit), but New York Daily News reporter Daniel Popper was at the game and recorded the chase that ensued.