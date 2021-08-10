More News:

Sea Isle City boosting police presence to combat 'destructive behavior,' mayor says

Mayor Leonard Desiderio said 'misguided individuals' are causing problems for everyone

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sea Isle City will be ramping up police enforcement of beach closures and looking to limit large crowds of people inside businesses as COVID-19 cases climb again in New Jersey.

Another Jersey Shore town is cracking down on what officials have described as a pattern of "destructive behavior" during the summer of 2021.

Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Tuesday that police will be out in greater force to patrol beach entrances and ensure that they are closed by 10 p.m. Desiderio said there have been large crowds on the beaches and "too many instances of destructive behavior," FOX29 reported.

"This isn't the first time we've had problems of this kind, and for the most part, the vast majority of our residents and visitors are good, law-abiding people," the mayor said. "But everybody knows it only takes a few misguided individuals to create problems for all of us."

In addition to beach enforcement, police will increase patrols throughout Sea Isle City and will work with business owners to post signage to encourage limitations on the number of patrons inside their properties at any given time in hope of stemming the rise of COVID-19 cases seen throughout the region.

Desiderio faced criticism last year when his own Sea Isle City bar, Kix-McNutley's, was packed to the brim with patrons who weren't practicing social distancing amid last year's COVID-19 restrictions.

"We have followed the rules to the best we could follow them," Desiderio told CBS3 reporter Matt Petrillo, who visited Kix to report on the crowds. "And I think if I wasn't the mayor you wouldn't be here."

Elsewhere in Cape May County, Avalon took measures in July to address what Mayor Martin Pagliughi described as rowdy behavior and crowds causing problems late at night. North Wildwood has confronted similar issues amid reports of fighting and juveniles being attacked on the boardwalk, which resulted in charges against two teens

And in Long Branch, in Monmouth County, officials called off a Fourth of July fireworks display after an "out of control" party was reported on the beach.

"I know folks are angry and frustrated with some of the things that are going on, but we will manage this and we will keep Sea Isle true to the vision we all have for our city – that it be the place where everybody wants to be," Desiderio said. "And that it be a premier destination resort while still maintaining a small-town, community atmosphere."

