November 01, 2018

Second grader killed at bus stop in central Pennsylvania in suspected hit-and-run

The boy was waiting for his school bus Thursday morning

Tyrone Area Elementary School Screenshot/Google Street View

A view of Tyrone Area Elementary School.

A 7-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in central Pennsylvania on Thursday morning while he waited for his school bus.

The boy, a second grade student at Tyrone Area Elementary, was found by the bus driver, according to the school district. Police confirmed to WJAC the driver of the vehicle who hit the boy did not stop to help him.

Cathy Harlow, superintendent for the Tyrone Area School District, issued a statement Thursday afternoon through Facebook:

Harlow said in the statement that the bus driver who found the boy and the district are assisting state police in an ongoing investigation.

Huntingdon Furnace Road, where the boy was hit by the vehicle, is at minimum 5 1/2 miles from the elementary school.

MORE: Philly police investigate photo that allegedly shows officer wearing blackface | Allegations of racial comments and cocaine use complicate Rittenhouse Square stabbing case

The school has 804 students between kindergarten and fourth grade, according to Niche’s school rankings database. Tyrone had a population of around 5,400 in 2016.

