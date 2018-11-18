Sen. Bob Casey to make a trip to Philly on Monday ahead of the holidays

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, who just won reelection in the midterms against Republican Lou Barletta, is making a quick stop in Philly ahead of the holidays.

Casey, 58, of Scranton, will join volunteers with Philabundance to pack food boxes in an effort to fight food insecurity. Casey, entering into his third term in the Senate, is a member of the Agriculture Committee, which has done some work in fighting hunger in the Keystone State.

The Philly visit comes just a few days after Casey made some cryptic comments about running for president in the 2020 election.

When an NBC News reporter asked him point blank if he would run in 2020, he said "I've got a lot of work in the Senate." So he didn't exactly say yes, but he didn't really say no, either.

Here's exactly what he told a reporter:

“We’ve got a lot of work to do here. But I — look, we’ll see what happens. I think there are an awful lot of candidates who are going to be running, not just from the Senate, but governors, former governors, we’ve got mayors, I think it's a long list. House members are going to be running. So it’s going to be a multi-candidate field, and that’s probably the biggest understatement. There will be a lot of variety in that field, so we’ll have to see what happens.”