Senior Bowl practice notes, Day 2

MOBILE, ALA. — Because the Philadelphia Eagles are projected to have 8 picks in this year's draft, including two second-round picks and four fifth-round picks, this year's Senior Bowl is of particular interest. If you missed our Day 1 practice notes, check those out here.

• Kentucky RB Ray Davis had a great two days in Mobile, especially as a receiver. We mentioned his back shoulder catch in yesterday's practice notes, and he made another nice catch in traffic on Wednesday. Davis isn't just catching checkdowns or screens. He's running routes down the field, getting open, and then finishing the play. He's 5'8, 220, so he's a short, squatty back who runs with power, but he was also probably the best receiving back this week. Whether or not the Eagles re-sign D'Andre Swift they're going to need more help at running back, and Davis makes a lot of sense as a guy who can do a lot of different things.



• Another clear area of need for the Eagles is at slot receiver, and there were no shortage of them in Mobile. We mentioned Malachi Corley (YAC beast), Roman Wilson (speed), and Ladd McConkey (slick route runner) yesterday, but I thought a Texas A&M's Ainias Smith and Rice's Luke McCaffrey had their moments as well.

Corley had a play in which he was lined up in the slot on the right side, and it was a running play to the left. He hustled across the field and popped Utah S Cole Bishop with an aggressive block. Love to see that.

Wilson had an outstanding one-handed catch at the end of practice with the entire team watching.

That was against likely first-round CB

There's little question that McConkey can get open, but sometimes his routes take way too long to develop, and are unrealistic at the pro level. He's going to have to have that coached out of him to some degree. Tighten up the routes, and cut out some of the fluff that just takes extra time. But he's going to be a good player, and he can create separation like none of the other receivers at the Senior Bowl could.

Smith was super active on Wednesday, catching balls on volume over the middle of the field.

He's a versatile weapon who played some running back in addition to receiver at Texas A&M, and he averaged 15.0 yards per catch in 2023. Late round guy.

And finally there's McCaffrey, who is the brother of the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey. He's a converted quarterback who played some running back and receiver. 71 catches for 992 yards and 13 TDs for Rice in 2023.

• Will new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore want a fullback for his offense? He had them in Dallas, but not in L.A. with the Chargers. Maybe a tight end who can do some fullback-like things? One tight end who could double as a fullback is Florida State's Jaheim Bell, who was a Swiss army knife in the Seminoles' offense, lining up at TE, in the slot, out wide, and in the backfield. He's a good blocker in space, and has some run after catch ability.

Another tight end who has had a solid couple of practices was Penn State's Theo Johnson. He has ideal size at 6'6, 257, and he did a nice job creating separation and making a lot of hands catches. 34-341-7 in 2023.

Johnson is also thought of as a good blocker. Tight end is a sneaky under-the-radar Eagles need in this draft. He might go Day 2.

• At linebacker, North Carolina's Cedric Gray did some good things. He had a really nice pass breakup on a two-way route by SDSU RB Isaiah Davis. Tough route to cover in 1-on-1's, and he did it well. Gray put up monster stats over the last three seasons, racking up 365 tackles (29 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 5 INTs, 13 PBUs, and 5 FFs. His athleticism is obvious, and spoiler, he's going to test well at the Combine:

I was encouraged by what I saw from him in coverage, which was an obvious disaster area for the 2023 Eagles.



The best linebacker this week, however was probably NC State's Payton Wilson. He's a complete player. He has size (6'4, 234), he can cover, he played the run really well this week, and his production in 2023 (138 tackles, 17.5 for loss, 6 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 PBUs, 1 FF) was outstanding. But as noted in yesterday's notes, he's going to be a very polarizing player because of his age (24 in April) and injury history.

If Wilson were to fall to the end of the third round, by all means go get that guy. But I think someone will gamble on him earlier than that.