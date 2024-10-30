More News:

October 30, 2024

SEPTA's website now shows bus detours on maps – and its app eventually will, too

The new visuals show which stops and route segments are being skipped in real time.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA bus detours Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA's website now includes maps that depict bus detours, including which stops and route segments are being skipped, in real time.

SEPTA's website now shows visual representations of its bus detours, an upgrade intended to make it easier for riders to understand route changes. 

Route maps now show which bus stops and route segments are being skipped, as well as visualizations of the detour routes. The maps are designed to provide real-time updates. Other information only provided in writing – the start and end times for the detours and the reasons for them – has been reformatted to more clearly convey it.  

MORE: Philly broke a 150-year-old record with 30 straight days without measurable rain. How does that affect fall foliage?

SEPTA previously only provided information about bus detours in written format. For now, the feature only is available on SEPTA's website – not its app – though the maps are viewable on mobile web browsers. The feature is expected to be added to the SEPTA app, but transit officials have not provided the timeframe. 

The new maps are in beta, meaning SEPTA is continuing to upgrade the feature, and that it may not be available for all routes or at all times. SEPTA said it is among the first transit agencies to present bus detour information in visual form.  

SEPTA bus detour websiteScreenshot/SEPTA.org

Above, an example of how SEPTA.org visualizes detours on the Route 40 bus. Red X's represent skipped stops.

"SEPTA has heard customer feedback about how detour information can be difficult to find and understand," said Lex Powers, SEPTA's director of service information and design. "These improvements are part of a larger agency effort to improve the availability and accessibility of detour information on all formats – from the website to signs at bus stops."

Last December, SEPTA redesigned its website to make it more user-friendly. The transit authority also has taken efforts to ensure that its website and app better notify riders about bus cancellations. SEPTA also has redesigned its signage for its subway and trolley lines, an effort to help riders more easily navigate the transit stations.  

Last week, Leslie Richards, SEPTA's CEO and general manager, announced she is stepping down at the end of November. On Sunday, union workers authorized a strike to take effect Thursday, Nov. 7 unless a new deal is reached. 

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Buses Detours

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy
Limited - Ireland Hidden Heartlands

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philly's record-long dry spell could shorten fall foliage timeline

fall foliage dry weather

Children's Health

Being too heavy or skinny as a child may impact lung function as an adult

Lung Function BMI

Pets

Here are tips to keep your pets safe on Halloween

halloween pet safety tips

Phillies

Phillies free agency: Which top relievers could be added to the bullpen?

Phillies-carlos-estevez-free-agency-mlb_102924_USAT

Entertainment

Here are some comedy show highlights happening in November

David Cross comedy November

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved