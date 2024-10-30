SEPTA's website now shows bus detours on maps – and its app eventually will, too

SEPTA's website now shows visual representations of its bus detours, an upgrade intended to make it easier for riders to understand route changes.

Route maps now show which bus stops and route segments are being skipped, as well as visualizations of the detour routes. The maps are designed to provide real-time updates. Other information only provided in writing – the start and end times for the detours and the reasons for them – has been reformatted to more clearly convey it.

SEPTA previously only provided information about bus detours in written format. For now, the feature only is available on SEPTA's website – not its app – though the maps are viewable on mobile web browsers. The feature is expected to be added to the SEPTA app, but transit officials have not provided the timeframe.

The new maps are in beta, meaning SEPTA is continuing to upgrade the feature, and that it may not be available for all routes or at all times. SEPTA said it is among the first transit agencies to present bus detour information in visual form.

Screenshot/SEPTA.org Above, an example of how SEPTA.org visualizes detours on the Route 40 bus. Red X's represent skipped stops.

"SEPTA has heard customer feedback about how detour information can be difficult to find and understand," said Lex Powers, SEPTA's director of service information and design. "These improvements are part of a larger agency effort to improve the availability and accessibility of detour information on all formats – from the website to signs at bus stops."

Last December, SEPTA redesigned its website to make it more user-friendly. The transit authority also has taken efforts to ensure that its website and app better notify riders about bus cancellations. SEPTA also has redesigned its signage for its subway and trolley lines, an effort to help riders more easily navigate the transit stations.

Last week, Leslie Richards, SEPTA's CEO and general manager, announced she is stepping down at the end of November. On Sunday, union workers authorized a strike to take effect Thursday, Nov. 7 unless a new deal is reached.