February 13, 2024

Classic SEPTA trolleys likely returning this spring after many delays

SEPTA had originally planned to put the green and cream-colored trolleys back on tracks in the fall, and training cars have been spotted on the streets

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Green and cream-colored PCC streetcars are still in the testing phase, with SEPTA aiming for 200 hours of "break-in time" for each trolley car before their full service resumes on the Route 15 line.

Some Philly residents have spotted retro green and cream-colored SEPTA trolleys back on the tracks, but they won't be ready for passengers to ride until at least this coming spring.

SEPTA expects the classic PCC trolleys to return within the next few months, WHYY reports.

MORE: SEPTA's Valentine's Day trolleys are back on the tracks

The vintage trolley cars, which date back to 1947, have been out of commission since 2020, replaced with buses. After a scheduled rollout last fall did not come to fruition, SEPTA has continued to push back the trolleys' return window.

"Logistically, it didn’t make much sense to launch them over the winter when we would have weather disruptions anyway," SEPTA media relations director Andrew Busch told WHYY. "So we are looking at the spring to get them out into service."

Operators also need to continue training while the refurbished cars themselves require more "break-in time," with SEPTA aiming to give each of the cars 200 hours each to iron out any electrical or technical issues that may arise.

The trolley restoration project began last year, repairing and refreshing the PCC trolley cars with fresh paint and new parts while updating them with SEPTA Key Card scanners and other modern amenities. The project cost approximately $250,000 per trolley.

Once the PCC trolleys are ready to serve commuters, they'll join the buses that currently run on Route 15, which runs along Girard Avenue through North and West Philly.

But in the long-term, the trolleys will eventually phase out as SEPTA continues towards a larger modernization of its trolley system

SEPTA's plans include faster service and improved accessibility on trolley cars and stations for individuals with disabilities. The modernization project will commence in phases until 2031, according to a SEPTA FAQ.

Transportation Trolleys Philadelphia Public Transit SEPTA Girard Avenue

