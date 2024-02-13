Classic SEPTA trolleys likely returning this spring after many delays

Some Philly residents have spotted retro green and cream-colored SEPTA trolleys back on the tracks, but they won't be ready for passengers to ride until at least this coming spring.

SEPTA expects the classic PCC trolleys to return within the next few months, WHYY reports.



The vintage trolley cars, which date back to 1947, have been out of commission since 2020, replaced with buses. After a scheduled rollout last fall did not come to fruition, SEPTA has continued to push back the trolleys' return window.



"Logistically, it didn’t make much sense to launch them over the winter when we would have weather disruptions anyway," SEPTA media relations director Andrew Busch told WHYY. "So we are looking at the spring to get them out into service."

Operators also need to continue training while the refurbished cars themselves require more "break-in time," with SEPTA aiming to give each of the cars 200 hours each to iron out any electrical or technical issues that may arise.

The trolley restoration project began last year, repairing and refreshing the PCC trolley cars with fresh paint and new parts while updating them with SEPTA Key Card scanners and other modern amenities. The project cost approximately $250,000 per trolley.

Once the PCC trolleys are ready to serve commuters, they'll join the buses that currently run on Route 15, which runs along Girard Avenue through North and West Philly.

But in the long-term, the trolleys will eventually phase out as SEPTA continues towards a larger modernization of its trolley system.

SEPTA's plans include faster service and improved accessibility on trolley cars and stations for individuals with disabilities. The modernization project will commence in phases until 2031, according to a SEPTA FAQ.