SEPTA train crashes into car in Delaware County; Media Wawa Line suspended

Regional Rail service on SEPTA's Media Wawa line has been suspended in both directions after a train crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks near Fernwood Station in Lansdowne.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to SEPTA spokesperson John Golden. Two passengers in the car were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

There were no reported injuries among the train passengers.