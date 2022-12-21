SEPTA train crashes into car in Delaware County; Media Wawa Line suspended

December 21, 2022
Regional Rail service on SEPTA's Media Wawa line has been suspended in both directions after a train crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks near Fernwood Station in Lansdowne.
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to SEPTA spokesperson John Golden. Two passengers in the car were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
There were no reported injuries among the train passengers.
Media: Service is temporarily suspended due to a train striking a vehicle near Fernwood Station. First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume. Alternative service options are online. https://t.co/HqkgCmX0Q3— SEPTA (@SEPTA) December 21, 2022