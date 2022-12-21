More News:

December 21, 2022

SEPTA train crashes into car in Delaware County; Media Wawa Line suspended

Two injured people were taken to a nearby hospital after the collision near Fernwood Station

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
A SEPTA train collided with a car near Fernwood Station in Delaware County on Wednesday afternoon. Service on the Media Wawa line was suspended in both directions. The photo above is a stock image.

Regional Rail service on SEPTA's Media Wawa line has been suspended in both directions after a train crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks near Fernwood Station in Lansdowne. 

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to SEPTA spokesperson John Golden. Two passengers in the car were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. 

There were no reported injuries among the train passengers. 

Commuters are advised to use SEPTA's website to find alternate services and routes while the Media Wawa line is suspended.
 

