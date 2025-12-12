More News:

December 12, 2025

Delaware County trolley riders should plan for longer trips during weekends through May

Buses will be used on D1 and D2 routes while crews work to clear tree branches and brush, SEPTA says.

By Molly McVety
SEPTA said buses will replace trolleys on Delaware County's D1 and D2 lines during weekends through May.

Trolley service on two of Delaware County's major lines will be replaced with shuttle buses on weekends through May, SEPTA announced Thursday.

The authority said recent severe inclement weather events, including one that caused a fallen tree, has affected the routes, and it plans to take proactive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. 

MOREMore sidewalk cafes could pop up next year after City Council cuts red tape in approval process

Earlier this month, crews began clearing tree branches and brush along the D1 and D2 routes, which extend southwest from 69th St. Transit Center in Upper Darby. The D1 goes to the Orange St./Media stop, and the D2 runs to the Chester Pike/Sharon Hill stop. The work will help improve operator visibility and prevent brush from falling into the tracks and potentially damaging infrastructure. 

Since all of the impacted trolley routes operate fully above ground, riders will simply board a bus instead of their typical trolley. Riders should plan for about 15 minutes of additional travel time and look for signage at their usual stations for bus boarding locations. The buses' marquees will read "D1/D2 Trolley," said Andrew Busch, director of media relations with SEPTA. 

Also this week, SEPTA reached tentative contract deals with two of its workers' unions to avert work stoppages. A deal with TWU Local 234, its largest bargaining unit, agreed to on Monday authorized a 3.5% boost in annual wages, increases to employees' pension benefits, differential night pay, allowances for tools and clothing, and improved health benefits. 

On Thursday, SMART Local 1594, which represents over 300 bus, train and trolley operators in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties reached the same two-year tentative deal with the authority. Both contracts are waiting to be ratified by their respective unions, 6ABC said.

