August 09, 2018

Police: Man fatally stabbed at Jefferson Station in Center City

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed a man early Thursday morning at Jefferson Station in Center City.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 3:20 a.m., prompting police to respond to a report of a "hospital case" at 10th and Filbert Streets.

When police and medics arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital where he died of his injuries a short time later.

Police described the suspect as a heavyset black male wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers. He was also carrying a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (215) 686-3060.

