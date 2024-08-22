More News:

August 22, 2024

SEPTA increases police presence and ramps up safety measures for commutes to and from school

Patrols will intensify in strategic areas, officers will be on trains and virtual units will monitor over 30,000 surveillance cameras.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA is extending officers' shifts during morning and afternoon commutes, with more than 100 officers working during school dismissal.

With the new school year starting, SEPTA announced increased police coverage and other safety measures to protect students during their commutes.

The transit authority's back-to-school plan extends officers' shifts during morning and afternoon commutes, with more than 100 SEPTA police officers working during dismissal, primarily between 2-4 p.m.

"SEPTA Police are collaborating closely with the Philadelphia Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to increase the visibility of uniformed officers across our system," SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson said.

Transit police will intensify patrols in strategic areas where schools converge, and officers will be assigned to trains "to ensure safe, orderly travel," SEPTA said.

Virtual patrol units will monitor SEPTA's system of over 30,000 surveillance cameras from the authority's headquarters and will dispatch officers when issues arise.

As part of an effort to reduce fare evasions, SEPTA encourages students to use their fare cards for every trip, which will also help identify the most used routes by students for "targeted system improvements." Student fare cards are available to school districts within SEPTA's areas of operation, allowing eight trips per school day from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Tens of thousands of students depend on SEPTA for their daily commute to and from school, and we are fully committed to ensuring their safety," SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards said. "Safety is our top priority, and we are leveraging every available resource to provide a safe experience for all riders."

SEPTA touts a 37% decrease in "serious crimes" and a 47% reduction in violent crimes during the first half of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023.

The enhanced safety measures come nearly six months after four gunmen opened fire at a SEPTA bus stop in Burholme where Northeast High students were waiting. Eight students were injured in the shooting, and five suspects were arrested and charged.

