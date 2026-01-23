More News:

January 23, 2026

SEPTA tells riders to expect slow service and possible cancellations Sunday

The Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines will be most reliable during the weekend snowstorm, officials say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Snowstorm Service Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA customers are advised to expect service delays, bus detours and possible service shutdowns during Sunday's anticipated snowstorm. Above, a file photo of a SEPTA bus in the snow.

In advance of this weekend's major winter storm, SEPTA is warning customers to expect slower service on Sunday with some lines possibly suspended entirely as conditions worsen.

The National Weather Service is predicting the Philadelphia area will see 12-18 inches of snow between Saturday night and Monday morning. With sleet and rain in the forecast during some stretches, SEPTA officials said snow and ice accumulation will likely impact operations.

MORE: Mayor Parker orders snow emergency from 9 p.m. Saturday until 'roadway conditions improve'

"Our goal is to operate as much service as we can, while giving customers clear and timely information so they can make informed travel decisions," SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said Friday.

SEPTA expects the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines will be its most reliable modes of getting around during the most severe weather. The plan is to keep trains running at normal levels and provide overnight service where conditions allow. Crews have been assigned to keep station entrances and platforms clear of snow and ice.

Sauer said riders should expect impacts to buses, trolleys and Regional Rail. That will "almost certainly" include trip cancellations and the possibility of a total service shutdown, he said.

For now, Regional Rail plans to maintain its regular Saturday and Sunday schedules. Monday will operate on a Saturday schedule. SEPTA expects some Regional Rail lines will face delays as crews respond to frozen switches and the impact of high winds on overhead cables and rail infrastructure.

Bus service is likely to be delayed, detoured and suspended in some cases as snow and ice accumulate on Sunday. Service will be prioritized on heavily traveled emergency routes that are most likely to have the quickest snow removal.

Starting Friday night, trolleys will operate on a planned diversion to 40th and Market streets and continue that way through Monday morning at the earliest. The trolley tunnel between 15th and 40th streets, which reopened Jan. 12 after a two-month closure, may be shut down depending on conditions. SEPTA will operate shuttle buses to serve trolley riders during closures.

The Norristown High-Speed line and Media/Sharon Hill line are both planned to run normal service on Sunday with weather-related delays anticipated.

SEPTA hopes to resume normal service on all lines early next week.

"By taking a proactive approach and suspending services before conditions become unsafe, we ... greatly reduce the chances that our buses and trains will get stranded or damaged," Sauer said.

When possible, SEPTA aims to give customers two hours' notice before any service shutdowns. Updates will be posted on SEPTA's website and the SEPTA app.

