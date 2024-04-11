SEPTA train fatally strikes man on West Trenton line, delaying services

A West Trenton Line train on its way to Center City struck and killed a man between the Trevose and Somerton stations on Thursday morning, SEPTA said.



A preliminary investigation found the man jumped off a nearby Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge and landed on the tracks in the path of the Regional Rail train, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. The incident happened around 7 a.m.



The man's identity has not been released. No passengers or SEPTA employees were injured, Busch said. About 80 passengers were on the train and since have been transported to Center city on a different train.

Due to the investigation, the West Trenton line experienced delays of up to an hour Thursday morning, and passengers boarding between the Neshaminy Falls and Noble stations were forced to board on the outbound platforms.

By 10 a.m., a medical examiner had cleared the scene, and normal operations on the line resumed.